Domme is an energetic boy who needs steady support from a loving family. He is a sensitive boy, a shy guy who has had a rough start to life. He does not do well around strangers and can be uncertain in new environments. He is looking for a calm, consistent, considerate family who will provide him with the structure he needs to gain his confidence and open himself back up to the world.

Once acquainted, he is an absolute joy to be around. He is super smart, loving and playful who loves his treats, and melts when he gets his chest rubbed and bum scratched. If you wanna play ball or tug, he’s always as ready as he is to train and show you how smart he is at recognizing cues. He knows how to sit, shake a paw, spin, touch, lay down, stay, heel, and he is eager to learn more. Much as he loves outdoor sports or training, Domme also excels at being a couch potato, snuggling at home with his foster dad, snoozing for hours on his own (with his favourite blue ball nearby), or soaking up the sun on the porch. He’s an easy house companion once he knows his routine.

This boy has so much potential and enthusiasm to learn new things and needs a solid routine and consistency from his family to help him settle into his regular life. Domme has had some joint issues in the past which he has been treated for. What he needs in his new home is regular exercise and a healthy diet. A lean body weight will help him avoid joint problems in the future.

The ideal home for Domme is one where he can get adequate exercise and playtime in the house or yard and take his time to learn how to go on walks outside calmly. He loves affection, companionship, and just being included in the fun.

He also enjoys the company of dogs. But before you bring him home, he will need slow, supervised introductions to any other pets. Domme would absolutely love children. But because he is such an energetic boy with a puppy spirit (he likes to jump up still) his introductions around younger children should also be supervised. It might not be best if his new home had very young children.

Domme is a best friend in waiting. A sweet boy who can’t wait to learn and grow with a forever family.

Domme

Breed: German Shepherd, Mix

Age: 5 Years old

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Tan / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

