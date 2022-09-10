Q the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Q is a social lady who is ready for her forever home! This beautiful tuxedo is a diabetic who will need daily insulin injections – not to worry though, our medical team will talk you through everything. Since she has been with us Q has been (understandably) a little apprehensive of her new environment, but she absolutely adores company! Q is an incredibly sweet cat. She’s not always super interested in playing but will come to you if she wants pets! She is very happy to just share some space with you and is great at communicating when she wants attention or some space. So far, all of the volunteers who have spent time with Q love her! Her ideal forever home would be able to provide her with a lot of attention and affection and spoil her like the sweet princess she is.

Q

Age: 8 Years 4 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

