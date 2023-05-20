Rammy the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Rammy came from a comfortable home, and struggled to adjust to the stressful shelter environment. In a foster home, his real personality as really started to come out. Rammy loves attention, and saying hi to strangers. Spring toys, wand toys: you name it, he loves to play, play play! He also loves to watch the world through windows. Rammy has a preference towards dry food, but that’s OK, since he also loves to drink water.

As a cat with FLUTD (feline lower urinary tract disease), Rammy would need to stay on a specialized diet for the rest of his life and have a good water intake.

Rammy

Age: 9 Years 3 Months

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

