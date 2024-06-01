Saffron the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Saffron is a beautiful cat with sparkling blue eyes. She will warm up to people with a little patience and soft interaction. Saffron can be sensitive to loud noises and busy environments. Although initially shy, she soon emerges from her hiding spot, ready to enjoy some affectionate head rubs and cheek petting. She is generally more comfortable with short, gentle petting sessions, as she can show signs of overstimulation such as tail wagging.

While Saffron enjoys brief play with string toys and feathers, she seems to prefer the company and gentle petting over active play. Her interest in toys is tentative, and she often chooses to be close to her human companions instead.

Saffron enjoys treats and responds positively to them throughout visits. Offering treats can help build trust and encourage her to engage more during your time together.

Saffron would thrive in a calm, quiet home with a caring owner who understands her need for gentle handling and patience. A household without too much noise or too many other pets would be ideal. She will flourish in a space where she can feel safe and loved.

Saffron

Breed: Siamese, Mix

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Seal

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.