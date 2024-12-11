“A Day in the Life” with: Multidisciplinary Artist Jason Baerg

Jason Baerg, raised in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, is a registered member of the Métis Nations of Ontario and an active Indigenous figure as an activist, curator, educator, and interdisciplinary artist. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Concordia University and a Master of Fine Arts from Rutgers University. As an Assistant Professor at OCAD University, Baerg teaches Indigenous Practices in Contemporary Painting and Media Art. He is dedicated to community, co-founding The Shushkitew Collective and The Métis Artist Collective, and has served as volunteer Chair for the Indigenous Curatorial Collective and the National Indigenous Media Arts Coalition. In his visual art, Baerg explores digital interventions in drawing, painting, and new media installation. His work has been featured in international solo exhibitions, including Canada House in London, the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Australia, and the Digital Dome at the Institute of the American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He has participated in numerous art juries and has received awards from organizations such as the Canada Council for the Arts, the Ontario Arts Council, and The Toronto Arts Council.

“Fashioning Indigenous Futurism” fashion show at the Getty Museum in collaboration with Autry Museum of American West took place on September 30th, 2024. Models dressed in Ayimach Horizons pose with the designer, Jason Baerg, after the show. Photo by: Shinae Kim

***

Which neighbourhood are you in?

I’m in the Annex.

What do you do?

I am a Cree Métis multidisciplinary artist, educator, creative technologist, and fashion designer. My work focuses on the intersection of art, technology, and Indigenous culture. I create immersive installations, digital media, and interactive performances exploring themes of identity and community. Creatively, I aim to foster dialogue, offer new perspectives on contemporary issues, and honour my Indigenous community.

What are you currently working on?

I am working on a new art exhibition for Vancouver, some garments for VIPs for The Indigenous Fashion Collective Gala at the Autry in Los Angeles, and teaching drawing and painting at OCADU here in Toronto.

Where can we find your work?

You can find more of my work at the links below, through my Instagram and websites, and the galleries that represent my work:

Art: Fazakas Gallery | Art Mûr | Instagram

Fashion: Ayimach Horizons | Instagram