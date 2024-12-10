Kinsey the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Kinsey is a friendly, affectionate “velcro dog” who loves to lean on her person and spend time playing with snuffle mats and stuffy toys. She’s super friendly with new people and adores other dogs, wagging her tail with excitement when she sees potential playmates. While she does best meeting dogs on neutral territory, she can be nervous when new dogs visit her home.

Kinsey walks well on a leash but is easily startled by loud noises and large vehicles, feeling more confident when walking with another dog. Having grown up in a shelter, she’s working on overcoming some resource guarding with food and toys, which improves as she builds trust. She’s crate-trained, sleeps through the night, and can be left alone for hours without issue. While still working on potty-training, Kinsey often signals when she needs to go outside.

Kinsey’s ideal home is a quiet, loving environment with a dedicated family to continue her training and help manage her resource guarding. She’d thrive with a dog sibling but prefers a home without cats or young children.

Kinsey

Breed: Canaan Mix

Age: 3 Years Old

Gender: Female

Size: M

Colour: Black & White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

