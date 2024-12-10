Charitable Choices: Sunnybrook’s Family Navigation Project

Jonathan Aston-Waldoch, a member of the Youth Advisory Council for Sunnybrook’s Family Navigation Project (FNP), is deeply committed to advocating for youth mental health. FNP, a philanthropically-funded non-profit, supports youth aged 11 to 29 and their families who are navigating the complexities of mental health and addiction services in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Since its inception, the program has connected countless individuals to the care they need, thanks to events like RBC Race for the Kids, which has raised over $23 million in support of FNP since 2013.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Sunnybrook’s Family Navigation Project (FNP) is a non-profit, philanthropically-funded program dedicated to helping youth aged 11 to 29 (and their families) who are experiencing mental health and/or addiction challenges. FNP helps guide individuals through the often complex mental health and addiction (MHA) service systems in the GTA, ensuring they find the care they need. Through the generous support of donors and events like the RBC Race For The Kids, FNP has been able to connect thousands of youth and their families with vital mental health services. Since the first race in 2013, the RBC Race for the Kids has raised over $ 23 million in support of FNP, and we’re excited to continue expanding the impact to help even more families in the future.

What problem does it aim to solve?

In Canada, 1.2 million youth struggle with mental health concerns, yet four out of five do not receive the care they need–a number that cannot be ignored. As the largest navigation program of its kind in Canada, FNP helps guide youth and their families, connecting them with the resources and programs that can support them and their mental well-being. It helps families overcome systemic barriers in the mental health system, including long wait lists, lack of immediate/holistic/youth-friendly and/or culturally responsive supports, costly services, and unclear information.

When did you start/join it?

My journey with the FNP started in 2013 when I participated in my first RBC Race for the Kids event. A few years later my family and I reached out to the FNP for mental health navigation support, which ultimately helped lead me to resources to get a diagnosis and subsequently aided my recovery. Today, I am more than 2 years sober and living a happier, healthier life – in part thanks to the help of the FNP at Sunnybrook.

What made you want to get involved?

Working with the FNP allowed me to continuously utilize the resources and programs they connected me with to support my mental health, and it ultimately proved such value in my life. Motivated by my own lived experience, I joined the Youth Advisory Council (YAC) to advocate for mental health in public settings by sharing my own story. Teenagers should understand that how you feel in conjunction with your mental health is a part of your physical health, and you really can’t have one without the other. Working with FNP on the YAC is one way I’ve been able to contribute to reducing the stigma of having these often difficult but necessary conversations. I am passionate about bringing awareness to the importance of this topic on a broader scale, and the FNP YAC has given me the platform to do that.

What was the situation like when you started? How has it changed since?

Growing up, people my age were not talking about mental health at all–or at least not to the degree as they are today. There’s so much value in an individual sharing their lived experience, especially when it’s someone you can personally relate to. By being part of the YAC, sharing my story with the youth allows me to do my part in continuing to emphasize the importance of having open conversations about mental health. If I can help even just one young person, I know that I’ve also helped a family and even friends too–it’s a ripple effect.

What more needs to be done?

Empowering youth through community-focused initiatives like the FNP YAC is crucial. Additionally, providing families, especially parents, with access to resources remains essential in a complex mental health care system. Breaking down the stigmas surrounding mental health remains a key priority, as it fosters open conversations and helps more individuals access the support they deserve. Mental health and addictions impact not just the individual, but everyone around them, which is why FNP’s staff play a crucial role in supporting both youth and their families. We look forward to continuing to extend our reach through various initiatives in order to positively impact as many youth and their families in Toronto and the GTA as possible.

How can our readers help?

Sunnybrook’s Family Navigation Project (FNP) is entirely donor-supported. Every donation made to RBC Race for the Kids supports FNP, further enabling the program to assist more youth and their families to access mental health programs and services. You can donate to the Sunnybrook FNP here.

Do you have any events coming up?

Although the RBC Race For The Kids just took place on September 21st, you can stay tuned for more updates on next year’s race through the RBC Race for the Kids social channels to join us next year.

Where can we follow you?

You can follow Sunnybrook Hospital on Instagram and Facebook for updates. You can also follow RBC Race for the Kids social channels, including Instagram and Facebook.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

If you’d like to support Sunnybrook FNP, you can visit this webpage to learn more and donate!