Homegrown Business: Derek Husser of The Poutine Supreme

Derek Husser, the co-owner and operator of The Poutine Supreme, has been delighting festival-goers and event attendees across southwestern Ontario with his unique take on Canada’s iconic dish. What began as an attempt to sell funnel cakes at a university event transformed into a thriving business that now features three food trucks and trailers. Specializing in serving up crispy fries topped with savory vegetarian gravy, Husser’s venture not only offers delicious food but also adds value to the festive experiences of his customers. As he reflects on 15 years in the business, Husser shares insights into the challenges and joys of running a food truck business, his dedication to quality, and the importance of community support.

What is your business called and what does it do?

The Poutine Supreme operates three food trucks and trailers that cater to special events, fairs, festivals, and concerts.

What made you want to do this work?

The idea originated while trying to sell funnel cakes out of a tent as a member of the student union at the University of Guelph. Although the funnel cake attempt didn’t succeed, it sparked excitement among students for unique, fun food they couldn’t make at home. Fifteen months later, The Poutine Supreme was born!

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

To provide quality and value to hungry, captive audiences at special events.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Everyone! After all, who doesn’t love french fries?

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Like any business, there are ups and downs, but with 15 years of experience, we’ve become adept at choosing the right events.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We operate across southwestern Ontario.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

“Is the gravy vegetarian?” Yes, it is!

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is being a part of fun, fantastic events filled with happy people. The worst part? Cleaning the fryers—but it’s a necessary task!

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Carnies smell like cabbage.

Where can we follow you?

Follow us on Instagram @poutinesupreme

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Craig’s Cookies! Check them out.