Recipe for Roasted Turkey with Gingerbread Glaze

The holidays are fast approaching, and Think Turkey shared with us this delicious Roasted Turkey with Gingerbread Glaze and Gravy recipe.

Roasted Turkey with Gingerbread Glaze and Gravy

Serves: 10-12

Prep Time: 30 mins

Cook Time: 2.50 hrs

Ingredients:

Turkey

2 cooking onions, skin on, sliced into rounds

1 orange, sliced into ½” rounds

½ bulb of fennel, sliced into ¼” slices

5kg whole turkey

1 tbsp canola oil

1 tsp salt

Glaze

2 tbsp canola oil

1 shallot, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 tbsp chopped ginger

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground allspice

¼ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp salt

2/3 cup fresh orange juice

¼ cup molasses

2 Tbsp ketchup

2 tbsp maple syrup

Gravy

All the drippings from the turkey pan

Remaining glaze

½ cup apple cider

½ cup water

1/8th tsp ground allspice

1/8th tsp ground ginger

1/8th tsp ground cinnamon

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp cornstarch

4 tbsp water

Stuffing

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1-1/2 Cups diced onion

1 cup diced fennel

¾ Cup diced celery

1 large Cortland apple, medium dice

3 Cups soft brioche breadcrumbs

3 Cups soft cinnamon raisin bread, cut into 1” cubes

¼ cup melted, unsalted butter

1 Cup turkey or chicken stock

1-1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. coarse black pepper

½ Cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

You will also need: An instant-read thermometer

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350F

Make the stuffing

In a large fry pan on medium-high heat, add oil, diced onion, diced fennel, celery, apple and sauté until tender (5-8 minutes). Scrape vegetables into large mixing bowl. Add brioche crumbs, raisin bread cubes, melted butter, turkey or chicken stock, salt, pepper and parsley. Using a large spoon, combine ingredients until well blended. Stuff the cavity of your holiday turkey with ¾ of this delicious dressing, reserving the other ¼ for the upper end of the bird.

*For additional holiday cheer, add ½ cup fresh cranberries before stuffing turkey.

Cook the turkey