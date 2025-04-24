Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Charmaine Turner

Charmaine Turner is a Toronto-based comedian who got her start at the age of 10, performing Jeremy Hotz jokes at a sleepover, but it wasn’t until 2022, after enrolling in Humber College’s Comedy Writing & Performance program, that she truly dove into stand-up comedy. Known for her dry, dark, and confessional style of humour, Charmaine is a regular feature on the hit show Dumpster Fire and has performed at renowned venues like Comedy Bar, Yuk Yuk’s, and even in London, UK. Follow her Instagram for updates on her latest shows across the GTA—just look for the camper van!

How would you describe your comedy style?

Dry, dark, confessional, and self-deprecating.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Norm Macdonald.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Still Norm Macdonald. But if I had to pick someone living, Anthony Jeselnik or Patton Oswalt.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Before almost every show, I listen to the Shrimp Sessions concert by Viagra Boys on YouTube and review my setlist for the night. Right before I go on, I like to sit quietly and collect my thoughts.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Performing regularly at Comedy Bar and Yuk Yuk’s still feels surreal, but performing in London, UK, stands out. It reminds me that I’m actively making my comedy career happen, one gig at a time.

What is your favourite bit you’ve written, and why are you proud of it?

I have a joke about Skip The Dishes that I’m particularly proud of. The punchline is surprising, and it combines light and dark elements, which I like. It starts off innocuous but the picture I make you paint in your head by the end is darker. The structure was inspired by Norm Macdonald’s Weekend Update joke: “Lyle Lovett and Julia Roberts are getting a divorce, and people close to the couple say the reason is because he’s Lyle Lovett and she’s Julia Roberts.” I tried to create something with a similar feel, where the punchline is also the setup but based on my life.

What is your favourite medium for finding new comics/comedians?

Live shows! I’m out on the Toronto comedy scene almost every night. This city has an incredible amount of talent—and a fair share of people who’ve completely lost their marbles. Sometimes, they’re the same person, even.

Tell us a joke about your city.

“I’ve got one good thing going for me in life: I’m a property owner. Yep, I own my own funeral plot. I can’t afford rent in Toronto. I bought it during the pandemic because it just seemed like the only thing I was going to need at the time.”

Do you have anything to promote right now?

You can usually catch me on Dumpster Fire or at Yuk Yuk’s on Tuesdays, but I’m all over the GTA—wherever my old camper van will take me! Check out my Instagram stories for updates on upcoming shows!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Marc Hallworth: Check out his album Happy Pappy! He’s taught me so much and is a constant inspiration.

Hannah Veldhoen: She goes from zero to 100 every time she’s on stage. I cackle like a maniac every time she performs—I’m in awe of her.