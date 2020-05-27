Career Options You Have If You Want To Work In The Logistics Industry

The Logistics industry is a thriving and growing industry. Therefore, it is not surprising that many people are interested in pursuing a career in logistics. It is a high-pressure industry, but you can earn competitive pay and there are a number of career options for you to choose from.

You can even start a career in logistics without a college degree. You can start and become a delivery driver. Of course, to get promoted and have a better job and pay, you have to study and at least get a certificate. Experience is a big factor, so starting your career early is a good decision.

Here are a few other career options you can choose from if you want to work in the logistics industry:

Analyst

When first getting into the logistics industry, you will most likely be designated as an analyst. An analyst’s job is to gather data and find possible problems that could be encountered. Analysts are also tasked with finding the best solutions for problems identified and reporting it to their supervisors.

To be good at this job, you must have good arithmetic skills. You also require basic skills in computers and office applications. You also have to be a good team player.

The more years of experience you have, the better you get at what you do. The experiences you gain make you faster and better at analyzing situations and providing better solutions. This will make your inputs more valuable and eventually lead to promotions.

Freight Agent

The work of a freight agent involves coordinating and tracking cargo to make sure that it arrives on time and in a good condition for the companies who ordered it. Freight agents also have to oversee the cargoes they are in charge of, especially during the shipment process.

To be a good freight agent, you must have excellent organizational skills. Good personal relation skills will also be handy since you will come in contact with other people when overseeing cargoes. You will also take care of the shipping fee payments and the paperwork that comes with the cargo.

Logistics Engineer

A logistic engineer’s main job is to develop and enhance the company’s methods to come up with better long term solutions for the problems that the company normally encounters. So if you have a good mathematical and science background, working as a logistics engineer might be a good option for you.

Since the task of logistics engineers involves development of new methods, they often review the processes in the inventory, shipping and ordering systems. They look at possible long term solutions to make the process more efficient and streamlined.

They also look at the latest developments in technology and how they can leverage the advancements to improve the company’s process. The goal is to make the company’s processes more efficient and to make sure that the logistics company makes adequate profit.

Supply Chain Manager

A supply chain manager is in a top tier position in the logistics industry. A supply chain manager makes sure that the company has the raw materials and equipment it needs for ensuring distribution of end products to retailers.

That said, you would have to oversee the purchasing, inventory, warehousing and distribution as well. You also have to make sure that the processes in place are streamlined and efficient to maximize the company’s profit.

Warehouse Logistics Manager

A warehouse logistics manager’s job is mainly to control and maintain the company’s warehouse stock. The tasks include managing the warehouse staff, processing the orders and making sure that good quality products are delivered in the right quantity and on time.

To qualify for this position, you need to have good managerial and organizational skills. On top of that, you also have to keep in touch with manufacturers and suppliers, train staff, etc. You must make sure that the warehouse complies with the safety and health standards.

Procurement Manager

A procurement manager’s main job is making sure that raw materials or equipment that his company needs are ordered and procured at reasonable prices. Thus, they are constantly in touch with suppliers and make sure that goods are procured and shipped in a cost-effective manner.

To be good at the job, you have to maintain good relationships with suppliers that you constantly work with. You also need to have good decision making skills, sales skills and problem solving abilities.

Inventory Manager

Inventory managers are the ones responsible for making sure that the company’s inventory is controlled and well-managed. In order to make this possible, you have to make sure that the level of stocks are monitored. Products must also be allocated properly to the right shelves or trucks. Order and distribution processes must also be streamlined and efficient.

To be a good inventory manager, you must have good computer and data analysis skills.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a job that pays well, considering a job in the logistics industry is a good idea. There are many jobs to choose from. You just have to match your skills and degree with the right job. The tips in this article can help you make the right career choice.