“A Day in the Life” with Cree actor Samuel Marty

I’ve taken such great pride in watching Samuel balance his critically acclaimed work in film and television with his education and his emerging role as a leader in our Cree community. He has been able to lend his tremendous acting talent alongside entertainment greats such as Steven Soderbergh, Jeff Daniels, Jon Voight, Walton Goggins, and Scott Eastwood. At the same time, he has always excelled with his school work which is culminating with his graduation this year. All the while, Samuel has become a role model for his community of Frog Lake First Nation and fellow students. He’s championed Cree culture within the community and routinely loves singing with traditional drumming, along with hauling and delivering wood for his elders. Every summer Samuel looks forward to the Pow Wow circle as a traditional dancer and spending as much time with family as he can. He’s been able to keep up with all the challenges of learning Plains Cree and Gwich’in language while juggling his math assignments in between scenes when he’s working on set. I have learned to never underestimate Samuel when he’s working hard. During this difficult time with social distancing Samuel is dedicating his time to building the farm with his father Rick Sr. and training his horse “Joe” a horse named after his Grandfather.

-Bio written by Charity Marty (Samuel’s Mom)

What ‘hood are you in?

Hahaha. Well I don’t live in the hood but I’m from Frog Lake.

What do you do?

What do I do? Ah, well I am an actor and pretty much balance my acting work and uh work with the elders and delivering wood and such.I balance those two. I also like to eat a lot of food.

What are you currently working on?

Well I guess I would say I’m pretty much working on myself at the moment finding out what I really want to work on. I’m stuck in between going down the business road or the cultural road, but I’m pretty certain I can manage both. I’m currently building a chicken coop while trying to graduate and I’m also training my horse Joe.

Where can we find your work?

Online, you can find everything online nowadays. Check out Netflix there you will find limited series Godless and wherever they sell DVDs. Red Snow will be available through Apple TV which I am very excited for as most of my friends and family haven’t watched it yet!