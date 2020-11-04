“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Creative Jen Pogue

You know that saying, ‘Stay close to people who make you feel like sunshine,” that my friends, is Jennifer Pogue. Eternally optimistic. Adventurous. Reflective and progressive in nature. A humanitarian. Her kindness and loyalty make you feel protected and understood.

Born and raised in Stouffville Ontario Jen loves not only making movies but spending time in nature with her adorable rescue pup Scruffie, friends, and most importantly her family. (Appreciation shout out to her hubby, Warren Sonoda! -mad love!) Jen sees the beauty in everyone and everything. An Actor and Producer-YES, but also a human being who truly imprints another’s soul.

When we were filming JOEY, Jen was producing that weekend, she did all of the flower arrangements (yes people, she is also a part-time florist), and to boot she played a wedding guest in the film. Our day was ambitious to say the least, but as Jen always does, she found pace and balance in the midst of chaos that is indie filmmaking, grounding everyone around her. She smiled her way throughout the rainy and cold day, reassuring us when necessary, finding solutions when there were problems. Not to mention bringing us hot soup as we were racing against time (literally) to capture the last shot of the day. So perhaps she is a magician and this is an obvious but true statement. Jen makes the team, a dream.

-Written by Jessica Hinkson (friend and JOEY Film writer/producer/co-director)

Which ‘hood are you in?

Trinity Bellwoods, Toronto, for over 6 years now! I’ve lived in probably 6 different neighbourhoods since moving to Toronto, this one is so neighbourhoody and fun.

What do you do?

Many things in Freelance Life!! Primarily I work as an Actor & Voice Over Performer, a Producer for various projects and organizations such as Canadian Film Fest, and Production Coordinator for Film & TV.

What are you currently working on?

I’ve just completed my first pandemic filmmaking experience as an Exec/Line Producer for the bilingual feature film Scavengers/Corps et Mémoire. I’m a co-host & co-producer for a podcast series WOMEN ON SCREEN OUT LOUD alongside my wonderful pal Lara Jean Chorostecki, and we’re promoting our newly released Season 2! As well I am 1/3rd of the film collective & production company FILMCOOP INC., we have many projects in various stages. I’m also working on hitting a running goal of 10km in one go, with my dog in tow, before we both shut it down and hibernate for the winter.

Where can we find your work?

Performance wise – I have a smug and sassy role in Annie Bradley’s Sincerely Yours Truly premiering October 30 on City TV, and will make a few appearances in the upcoming season for the hit Sinking Ship family series Endlings, which plays on CBC Gem and Hulu.

Check out FILMCOOP for links to watch many of our shorts, features & series, including our newly released feature THINGS I DO FOR MONEY Written and Directed by Warren P. Sonoda (my hubby!)

I have a website with links to all things: www.jpoandco.com.

Follow me on the socials for project updates and announcements, and lot of dog and flower photos @jenpogue.