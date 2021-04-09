“Five Minutes With” HipHop Artist Leo Bravo AKA LDBP

Leo Bravo aka LDBP, born & raised in Toronto, ON, in 1992. Leo has done music his whole life, starting his journey at an Opera Camp when he was 10 years old. He started off in the industry in 2018, doing local Live Shows, competitions and just dominating the city without any released singles, or projects out yet. In 2019 he released 3 Singles, “Listen” being his most streamed song, “Bad Feeling” and “Emotional Therapy”. And in 2020 ¨333¨ EP which includes “Back Then”. Leo is well known in the city for his witty lyrics, sick visuals, and a full range of songs for every mood. He has performed in front of huge crowds and feels in his habitat. He’s truly a virtuoso artist, his freestyle skills and fast tongue are his main strengths.

Name: Leonardo Bravo (Leo Bravo)

Genre: HipHop/Rap/RnB

Founded: 2019 – First Single Release

Albums: 0, working on my first Album. Body of Art Takes Time

Latest Release: 333 EP by Leo Bravo

Latest Single: Back Then from 333 EP

Latest Video: “Back Then” Music Video

Fav Band as Teen?

Don’t Have One but I enjoyed listening to certain songs – Metallica The One, Billy Talent River Below, Sum 41, Led Zeppelin, White Stripes, Linkin Park, Blink 182 etc I’m a ´92 child, I grew up listening to it all, even Country.

Fav Band Now?

At the moment not listening to any bands that I can think of.

Guilty Pleasure song?

Lmao I have a lot those lol, Marc Anthony- Baby You/To Sang To Me, Star Cast – So Sick/Unlove, Dojo Cat – Juicy/Say So, Arianna Grande – 7 Rings, Calvin Harris – How Deep Is Your Love, Mario – Let Me Love You, that’s not even a dent aha.

Live Show Ritual:

Breathe Deep 3 Times, Thank My Grandpa for watching over me, knock on wood 3 times. Remind myself of my past and manifest my future! Smoke a blunt, drink some water and let the universe take over! I do this everytime before I go on stage. I clear my mind and remember my past and how far I’ve come. And picture my future getting one step closer!

Fav Local Artist?

G Tech Ig: @officialgtech and Kader Ig: @therealkader”



EP or LP?

333 Ep Out! Hit over 20,000 Streams! First 10,000 with no promotion!

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl!

Road or Studio?

Studio

Shows or album coming up?

IG Live Concert in the Works, working on 3 Singles, 1 Album, 2 EPs!

333 EP OUT NOW same with 333 MERCH!

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta From Terroni!

Queen or College St?

Real Torontian – Both College & Queen Litty! Too much history for me for both streets! Born & Raised Downtown Toronto! The Real 6 God!

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

Lakeshore – Music Garden!

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Put your hands together! But Roti Styll!

Fav Local Resturant?

BARO CHEF STEVE IS A GENIUS!