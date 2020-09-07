DistillX Beverages Inc. Releases Their Non-Alcoholic Gin, Søbrii!

More Canadians are becoming “sober-curious” and looking to find alcohol-free options for some of their favourite drinks! This week we spoke to Bob Huitema, president of DistillX Beverages Inc., who have released an alcohol-free, locally-made, Gin named Søbrii.

What is your business called and what does it do?

We are DistillX Beverages Inc. and we develop, manufacture and market distilled non-alcoholic beverages.

What made you want to do this work?

I wanted to enjoy all the positive aspects of having a cocktail (relaxing, social, fun) without the negative effects of alcohol (hangovers, impact on body, productivity).

What problem does this solve?

Allows adults to enjoy cocktails without negative consequences of alcohol.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Health conscious people 24+

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Sobrii products are sold direct to consumers online and through select retailers (Pusateri’s, Cocktail Emporium in Toronto amongst others)

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

Head Office 1000-120 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto ON

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

What makes your product different? Why should I buy it? How do I use it?

Søbrii is a non-alcoholic spirit distilled from classic gin botanicals including Juniper, Coriander, All Spice and Star Anise and featuring a local herb – Canadian Ginseng. It is Canada’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirit and provides adults with alternative but familiar non-alcoholic drinks without compromising the cocktail taste or experience. Best of all Søbrii 0-Gin has 0 sugar, 0 calories, no artificial flavours, no sweeteners and is vegan. You can simply substitute Søbrii for gin in most cocktail recipes or it can be used in custom, unique creations (50ml is suggested serving size). Søbrii 0-Gin is distilled in small batches in Stratford Ontario.

What is the best part about what you do?

Best part of creating a brand like Sobrii is the messages you get from people saying that your product helped them or someone they love by reducing or eliminating alcohol.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

How can you tell if someone is an entrepreneur? Don’t worry, they’ll tell you

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

False OX