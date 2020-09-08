“Five Minutes With” Emerging Hip-Hop & Rap Artist Terence Penny

Hailing from Toronto’s west-end, artist and community outreach leader, Terence Penny, is revolutionizing the Toronto rap scene one track at a time.

He was born and raised on Shoreham Court, steps away from the culturally rich neighbourhood of Jane and Finch. Terence’s mission is to amplify his voice through music as a means to trailblaze the way, especially for those from similar, humble beginnings.

A versatile entertainer, Terence’s music career began at the age of 18 when he was first introduced to gospel rap. He has always been an avid hip-hop listener, but hearing the genres fused together inspired him to create his own lyrically conscious rhymes. Influenced by artists like Lecrae, Lauryn Hill and Headie One, cultivating hip-hop quickly became Terence’s outlet as he realized his life experiences are some that many can relate to. Since then, Terence continued honing his flow and writing original lyrics that would motivate and educate with an undeniable flair.

Name: Terence Penny

Genre: Hip Hop / Rap

Founded: 2014, in the Jane and Finch community.

# of Albums: 5 EPs

Latest Release: “TP the EP 2”

Latest Single: “Details” (ft. Shope, Temi, The Letter Z) and “Worthwhile” (ft. Joey Vantes)

Latest Video: “Details” (ft. Shope, Temi, The Letter Z)

Favourite local Restaurant:

Jamaica House (2541 Finch Ave West)

Favourite band as a teenager:

Mobb Deep

Favourite band now:

Migos

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Houdini – “Myself”

Live Show Ritual:

Use the washroom.

Favourite local artist:

Burna Bandz

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees Nachos all day!

Queen or College St?

College Street is where it’s at!

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

I am definitely a high park man.

EP or LP?

EP, I like things in small doses.

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird, I definitely can’t hang.

Road or studio?

The Road

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

ROOOOOOTTTTTTTIIII!

Where can we follow you?

Website

Instagram

Apple Music

Youtube

Facebook

Spotify

Fanlink

Any shows or albums coming up?

The “Details” video just dropped, run the views up!