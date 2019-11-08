“Five Minutes With” Toronto songwriter and guitarist Owen Marchildon

Owen Marchildon is a Toronto based songwriter and guitarist. He has been part of the Toronto music scene since 2002 when he played bass for the critically lauded, now defunct Math Rock Quartet, From Fiction. Since the breakup of From Fiction, Owen’s creative output has been prolific, producing volumes of his own music independently since 2005, ten full length albums and one E.P. under three different monikers, Purple Hill, Rough Skeletons and Marchildon!.

Teaming up with long time collaborator Paul Shepherd, 2019 will see the release of a new Marchildon! album entitled Fantasy Mirror. Unlike the jangley velvet twang of 2016’s Night Screamer and the stripped down, poetically potent dynamics of 2018’s Please Pass The Potatoes, Fantasy Mirror is a drone driven guitar affair, with whirling keyboards and comically skewed lyrics, highlighting the many moods that encompass Owen Marchildon’s songwriting.

The reputable RAWKUS MAGAZINE from California had this to say about Marchildon!’s music-

“The balance between old and new, normative and perverse, expected and unexpected is what allows Marchildon! to move beyond the folk artist label and earn his Punk cred.”

Name: Marchildon!

Genre: Punk Inspired Americana

Founded: 2005

# of Albums: 12

Latest Release: Fantasy Mirror

Latest Single: One Night Stand

Latest Video:

Favourite Restaurant:

Annette Food Market

Favourite Band as a Teenager:

The Velvet Underground

Favourite Band Now:

Oranssi Pazuzu

Guilty Pleasure Song:

I Think We’re Alone Now by Tiffany

Live Show Ritual:

Making sure the band is one toke under the line.

Favourite Local Artist:

Jose Contreras

Sneeky Dees Nachos, Pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneeky Dees Nachos

Queen or College Street?

College

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Key Gardens?

High Park

EP or LP?

EP

Early Bird or Night Owl?

Both. The children!

Road or Studio?

Studio. Less farting.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti. Less farting.

Any shows or Albums coming out?

My new Album Fantasy Mirror. Listen to it on Spotify