Is a smart watch right for you? A look at the Huawei Watch GT

I have never been one to wear watches of any kind. With everyone having a cellphone in their pockets, the need for arm-adorned time keepers seems to have become less relevant.

So what is the push for smart watches all about then?

It wasn’t until I started to use a smart watch that I started to notice its great functions and practical uses, especially during Canadian winters.

I have tried a few watches now – two Samsung watches and most recently the newly released Huawei Watch GT. All of which have used docks to charge the phone but the latter being the first to last 2 weeks on a single charge.

In terms of functions I will use the Huawei Watch GT as an example as it is what I am currently using.

The most used functions for me are the connection to my cellular device as well as my music. I first noticed how helpful the watch was when I was bogged down in my winter gear, constantly having to peel off my gloves, undo my coat and get into my pockets every time my phone rang or beeped with a notification. Having notifications, calls, texts and notifications delivered to your watch makes it easier to see if the notifications are important and worth undressing for. The music controls serve the same purpose. Flip through your music of apps so you don’t have to access the main source which is usually more cumbersome and time consuming.

The next reason you may want to use a smart watch is for the health tracking abilities. One can track your heart rate, your steps, your elevation, your sleep patterns and more to get a holistic view of your 24 hour routine. I have found this to be very helpful in pushing me to move around. When you are less active, a warning tells you to get up and move around. If you are feeling groggy, a look at the watch tells you you had a bad sleep at these times of the night, allowing you to maybe remedy your sleep issues.

The Huawei Watch GT also has a series of workout routines. Running Courses, Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Climb, Trail Run, Outdoor Cycle, Indoor Cycle, Pool Swim, Open Water and Triathlon are some of the possible tracking options that come with the device.

Other tools that the watch includes is a very cool Compass, a Barometer, A Stopwatch, A timer that is great for cooking, a flashlight and a find my phone ability. The device is paired to your phone over Bluetooth.

To know if a smart watch is right for you, try one out for a few days. Borrow one from a friend and see if you like it. I have found it to be a lot more handy than I imagined, With the winter now here, it could be a great gift for yourself or a friend.

Huawei Watch GT retails for $299.00 and is included in our 2019 Gift Guide