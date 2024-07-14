Recipe for Grilled Scallops with Salsa Verde

Fire up the grill and dive into the fresh, vibrant flavours of Grilled Scallops with Salsa Verde, a perfect appetizer to kick off barbecue season. These succulent jumbo scallops, paired with a zesty salsa verde made from parsley, cilantro, lemon, garlic flowers, and caper berries, come together in just 15 minutes, making them an easy yet impressive dish. Perfect for entertaining, you can create single scallop skewers for a delightful party treat. To elevate the flavours, grill a few lemons alongside the scallops for a tangy complement. Serve this delectable appetizer with a crisp white wine like Sauvignon Blanc or a light, refreshing Pinot Grigio to enhance the bright, fresh notes of the salsa verde. This dish not only looks stunning but also offers a burst of summery flavours that will impress your guests and make your barbecue unforgettable.

Grilled Scallops with Salsa Verde

Prep: 10 mins

Cook: 5 mins

Serves: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp flat leaf parsley chopped

2 Tbsp cilantro chopped

zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp Farm Boy™ Garlic Flowers (190 ml)

2 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Caper Berries (212 ml) finely chopped

pinch Farm Boy™ Organic Chili Peppers (23 g)

1/4 cup Farm Boy™ Extra Virgin Olive Oil (1 L) plus more for oiling scallops

salt and pepper to taste

1 bag Farm Boy™ Hokkaido Jumbo Uncooked Scallops (340 g) thawed in fridge overnight

8 wooden skewers soaked in water for 30 minutes

Directions: