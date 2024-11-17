Recipe for Nesselrode Pie from Camila Wynne

Camilla Wynne shared with us this delicious recipe for Nesselrode Pie from her new cookbook Nature’s Candy. In Nature’s Candy, award-winning cookbook author Camilla Wynne welcomes you into the magical world of candying fruit—the classic tradition of imbuing fruit with sugar to preserve it as a glistening confection—and tempts curious bakers to work with this fascinating ingredient in a choose your own adventure–style masterclass.

Nesselrode Pie

Serves 8 to 10

Ingredients:

For the Crust

180 g (1½ cups) fine chocolate cookie crumbs

77 g (⅓ cup) unsalted butter, melted

¼ tsp salt

For the Filling

160 g (⅔ cup) mixed diced candied fruits (pages 56–57)

45 mL (3 Tbsp) dark rum

3 eggs, separated

88 g (7 Tbsp) sugar, divided

1 Tbsp cornstarch 1 tsp vanilla extract

375 mL (1½ cups) half and half 10 g (5 sheets) gelatin, softened

¼ tsp cream of tartar

¼ tsp salt

To Finish

125 mL (½ cup) whipping cream 1 Tbsp icing sugar

Candied fruits (pages 56–57), to decorate

Marzipan fruits, to decorate (optional)

Directions: