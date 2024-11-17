Recipe for Nesselrode Pie from Camila Wynne

Camilla Wynne shared with us this delicious recipe for Nesselrode Pie from her new cookbook Nature’s Candy. In Nature’s Candy, award-winning cookbook author Camilla Wynne welcomes you into the magical world of candying fruit—the classic tradition of imbuing fruit with sugar to preserve it as a glistening confection—and tempts curious bakers to work with this fascinating ingredient in a choose your own adventure–style masterclass.
Nesselrode Pie
Serves 8 to 10
Ingredients:
For the Crust
- 180 g (1½ cups) fine chocolate cookie crumbs
- 77 g (⅓ cup) unsalted butter, melted
- ¼ tsp salt
For the Filling
- 160 g (⅔ cup) mixed diced candied fruits (pages 56–57)
- 45 mL (3 Tbsp) dark rum
- 3 eggs, separated
- 88 g (7 Tbsp) sugar, divided
- 1 Tbsp cornstarch 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 375 mL (1½ cups) half and half 10 g (5 sheets) gelatin, softened
- ¼ tsp cream of tartar
- ¼ tsp salt
To Finish
- 125 mL (½ cup) whipping cream 1 Tbsp icing sugar
- Candied fruits (pages 56–57), to decorate
- Marzipan fruits, to decorate (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Grease a 9-inch pie plate.
- To make the crust, in a medium bowl, combine the crumbs, butter, and salt. Press evenly and firmly into the pie plate. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until set. Cool completely on a wire rack.
- To make the filling, in a small bowl, combine the candied fruits and rum. Set aside.
- In a medium pot, whisk the egg yolks, 50 g (¼ cup) sugar, cornstarch, and vanilla. Gradually whisk in the half and half. Cook, stirring often, over medium heat, until the mixture comes to a boil. Remove from the heat, stir in the gelatin until it dissolves, then strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a large bowl. Let cool to room temperature, 1 to 2 hours (or speed up the process by stirring the mixture in an ice bath).
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whip the egg whites with the cream of tartar and salt until foamy. Increase the speed to medium-high and gradually add the remaining sugar. Continue to whip until stiff peaks form. Gently fold into the custard base until just incorporated. Fold in the candied fruit and rum mixture, then transfer to the prepared crust. Refrigerate until set, about 4 hours.
- To finish, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whip the cream and icing sugar until stiff peaks form. Transfer the whipped cream to a piping bag fitted with a no. 6 star tip. Pipe a decorative border around the edge, then decorate with candied fruits and marzipan fruits, if using.
- Once decorated, this is best eaten straight away, but it will keep loosely covered in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.