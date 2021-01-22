World News Descenending – Electronic Music Video Premiere

Toronto’s favourite electronic duo World News have just released a video for their single Descenending which is available to stream exclusively via TorontoGuardian.

Speaking of the single, Bill Cutbill of World News said:

“Descenending is about helping a friend through a tough spot when you’re struggling to remain stable yourself. Touching on themes of community and mental health, it feels more relevant than ever today. Remember to cut yourself some slack and help others where you can – stay calm out there and try to enjoy your daze.”

Descenending has long been a favourite at live shows, so World News are stoked to release it accompanied by four incredible remixes from Paulo Sinski (Toronto), Know Itself (Berlin), rryrry (Sweden) and Sages (Hamilton).

The release also includes a recording from World News’ last show before lockdown at The Piston in Toronto.

Visit the World News bandcamp now — https://worldnews808909. bandcamp.com — to listen to all the tracks. The release is the latest from local Toronto label Safe Sounds (https://safesounds.ca).