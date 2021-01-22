“Five Minutes With” Local Basement Pop Artist Meg Warren

Meg Warren has been writing hooks for most of her life. She spent 8 years touring Canada with previous band Repartee, and in 2016 their song ‘Dukes’ became the most added song across all radio formats across Canada in July of that year. Her new EP, ‘A Thousand Ways’, which she co-produced and co-engineered with Daniel Ledwell, will be her debut release as a solo artist.
Name: Meg Warren
Genre: Basement pop
Founded: 1987
# of Albums: 1
Latest Release: A Thousand Ways EP
Latest Single: If I Can’t Do It The Way I Want, Then I Don’t Want To Do It At All
Latest Video:
Favourite local Restaurant:
Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu
Favourite band as a teenager:
Weezer
Favourite band now:
Spice Girls
Guilty Pleasure Song:
I don’t feel guilty about anything I listen to
Live Show Ritual:
Vocal warm ups
Favourite local artist:
Tush
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Sneaky Dees Nachos
Queen or College St?
Queen
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
High Park
EP or LP?
EP…but honestly singles
Early bird or night owl?
Night Owl
Road or studio?
Road…RIP for now 🙁
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Don’t make me choose…roti dipped in Swiss Chalet sauce
Where can we follow you?
My website and Instagram.
Any shows or albums coming up?
A Thousand Ways EP is out!