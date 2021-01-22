“Five Minutes With” Local Basement Pop Artist Meg Warren

Meg Warren has been writing hooks for most of her life. She spent 8 years touring Canada with previous band Repartee, and in 2016 their song ‘Dukes’ became the most added song across all radio formats across Canada in July of that year. Her new EP, ‘A Thousand Ways’, which she co-produced and co-engineered with Daniel Ledwell, will be her debut release as a solo artist.

Name: Meg Warren

Genre: Basement pop

Founded: 1987

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: A Thousand Ways EP

Latest Single: If I Can’t Do It The Way I Want, Then I Don’t Want To Do It At All

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu

Favourite band as a teenager:

Weezer

Favourite band now:

Spice Girls

Guilty Pleasure Song:

I don’t feel guilty about anything I listen to

Live Show Ritual:

Vocal warm ups

Favourite local artist:

Tush

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees Nachos

Queen or College St?

Queen

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park

EP or LP?

EP…but honestly singles

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Road…RIP for now 🙁

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Don’t make me choose…roti dipped in Swiss Chalet sauce

Where can we follow you?

My website and Instagram.

Any shows or albums coming up?

A Thousand Ways EP is out!