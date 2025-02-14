Five Minutes With: Toronto Indie Pop Artist Julian Daniel

Julian Daniel is an emerging indie-pop artist hailing from Maple, Ontario. These days he divides his time between Toronto and LA working full time on his music. His blend of meaningful lyrics with upbeat instrumentals, offers a fresh fusion of indie pop and rock, drawing inspiration from artists like Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, and Gus Dapperton.

Julian’s journey began in grade school with violin, guitar, and vocal lessons, later finding his path as an artist inspired by watching MuchMusic after school. Since his debut in 2019, he has released over 20 songs, including the viral track “Lemontree,” which earned attention from The Chainsmokers. His music often explores coming-of-age themes, love, and dirty secrets, and his songwriting process focuses on creating vivid, cinematic visuals through sound.

With a growing discography and a passion for storytelling, Julian strives to push boundaries, crafting music that at turns is both nostalgic and modern, creating a world within his sound that’s uniquely his own. Julian’s live shows bring his charismatic and flamboyant presence to the stage, elevating him into a “bigger-than-life” version of himself as he captivates audiences. He’s performed at notable venues like The Great Hall in Toronto and The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles and continues to build his profile as a proudly Canadian artist.

Name:

Julian Daniel

Genre:

Pop/Indie Pop, though it’s hard to choose one specific genre since I love dabbling in all of them.

Founded:

I first started releasing music in high school, but my first project that I was truly proud of came out in 2019—my first baby was born.

# of Albums:

No albums yet, but I’ve released 2 EPs. Definitely an album on the horizon.

Latest Album:

7 Minutes in Heaven

Latest Single:

Do You Feel Me ft. Sofia Mills

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

It’s hard to choose because my parents always played such a variety of genres in the house. But if I had to pick, I’d say Shania Twain or Hannah Montana/Miley Cyrus.

Favourite musician now:

So hard to choose, but let’s go with Troye Sivan and Charli XCX.

Guilty pleasure song:

Satisfaction Guaranteed by Alyssa Reid

Live show ritual:

My ritual might sound strange to some musicians: no rehearsals on show day. I do a full deep shower routine (hair, body, shave), sing and warm up in the shower, head to the venue, have one fun drink, and then get out there and let my body feel the music.

Favourite local musician:

Toronto has so many talented artists, but I have two favourites: Con The Artist—his music is so fresh and different—and Lu Kala, who absolutely knows how to write a perfect pop song.

EP or LP?

I’d say EP. I love creating different worlds and aesthetics for each project, fully immersing the listener in my world and my thoughts.

Early bird or night owl?

Definitely a night owl. Waking up is painful, but maybe in 2025, I’ll become an early bird. I just feel so much more creative at night.

Road or studio?

The road, for sure. Playing shows makes me feel alive, and connecting with fans brings me so much comfort and joy.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Yes! I have a couple more songs coming from my new project 7 Minutes in Heaven. After that, I’m dropping a solid pop project that’ll make you want to dance in your bedroom or at the club.

Where can we follow you?

Spotify | Instagram | Tiktok

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

Favourite local restaurant:

Hogtown Vegan—it’s the most important restaurant to me. Best vegan food to ever exist.

Favourite street in your city and why:

Queen St. West. It’s home to some of the best vintage clothing stores, and there’s always something happening there.

Favourite park in your city and why:

High Park. It’s the most beautiful place to lay out, listen to music, or have a picnic with friends.

Favourite music venue in your city:

The Axis Club—playing there would be a dream. Manifesting it!

Favourite music store in your city:

Steve’s Music Store on Queen St. West.