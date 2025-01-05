Recipe for Vegan Chili by Lindsay Pleskot

There is something so comforting about a bowl of chili. This Vegan Chili it’s also one of my favourite batch-prep meals, with the flavour only getting better over time. Dump everything into a big pot or a slow cooker and let it do its thing! You can rest easy knowing that beans have your back: they’re one of the most cost-effective and nutrient-dense protein sources, packed with soluble fibre (known for its blood-sugar-balancing properties and cholesterol-lowering potential), B vitamins for energy metabolism, and minerals such as iron, zinc, and magnesium. I love the slightly sweet addition of roasted sweet potato, but feel free to skip this step if you want to speed things up!

A Vegan Chili the Meat Lovers Will Beg For

Serves: 8

VEG AN | DAIRY- FREE | GLUTEN- FREE | NUT- FREE



Ingredients:

Cajun Tartar Sauce

1 sweet potato, cut into ½-inch cubes (about 2 cups)

1 Tbsp avocado oil or other high-heat cooking oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 red onion, diced (about 1 cup) 1½ lb (680 g) veggie ground round

2 cans (each 28 oz/796 ml) diced tomatoes, with juice

1 can (19 oz/540 ml) kidney beans, drained and rinsed (about 2 cups)

1 can (19 oz/540 ml) mixed beans, drained and rinsed (about 2 cups)

1 can (10 oz/285 g) sliced mushrooms, drained

1 can (5.5 oz/156 ml) tomato paste

1½ Tbsp chili powder 5 dashes of hot sauce

Sour cream, for garnish (optional; omit to keep it vegan)

Shredded cheese, for garnish (optional; use plant-based cheese to keep it vegan)

Cilantro leaves, for garnish

Sliced avocado, for garnish(optional)

Green onion, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the sweet potato on the prepared pan and drizzle with the avocado oil. Season generously with salt and pepper and toss to coat, then spread out in a single layer. Roast for 40 to 45 minutes, stirring halfway through, until fork-tender. Meanwhile, in a large frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the ground round, break into large pieces, and cook, without stirring, for another 5 minutes, allowing it to brown. Flip and break into smaller pieces and cook for another 3 to 4 minutes until the other side is browned (it doesn’t have to be fully cooked through, as it will finish cooking in the slow cooker). Transfer the onion and ground round to a slow cooker (or see the tip for stovetop cooking instructions). Stir in the roasted sweet potato, tomatoes with juice, kidney beans, mixed beans, mushrooms, tomato paste, chili powder, and hot sauce. Cover and cook on low for 8 to 12 hours or on high for 4 hours. Ladle the chili into bowls and, if desired, top with sour cream, cheese, cilantro, avocado (if using), and green onion. Enjoy!

STORAGE: Store the cooled chili in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days or in an airtight container or sealable freezer bag for up to 3 months. To serve, reheat on the stove or in the microwave (thawing first, if frozen), and top as desired.

***

The Feel-Good Meal Plan by Lindsay Pleskot. A fresh new flexible approach to meal planning to help you get through your busy schedule. Get prepped for the week in under two hours, with affordable, flavorful, nutrition-packed meals on the table in 30 minutes or less every night of the week. Registered dietician and mom of two, Lindsay Pleskot guides you through meal planning and prepping to spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying nutrition- and flavor-driven food with your family.