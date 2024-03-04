Homegrown Business: Komalpreet Singh of The Brick Room

Komalpreet Singh, owner and founder of The Brick Room, is passionate about creating a warm and welcoming oasis for individuals working in the financial district. With a commitment to serving exceptional coffee-based beverages and baked goods from local bakers, The Brick Room provides a much-needed break for busy professionals. We got to speak with Komalpreet to find out more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

The Brick Room. We serve multiple origins of speciality coffee and baked goods from local bakers.

What made you want to do this work?

I believe coffee/ beverages are a big part of community and I wanted to enhance the experience of the people working in the financial district so they can have a warm oasis away from office during their breaks.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Lack of good options for working from office community for taking small breaks and relaxing while drinking exceptional coffee-based beverages.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

All the people in the financial district vicinity, ranging from young students to older patrons.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We make coffee delicious and serve it using our specialized espresso machines.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

A prospective customer could ask us about the origins of our coffee beans or ask us questions about the difference between different types of espresso beverages.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Best part of the job is to be a pleasant part of everyone’s day, and worst part would be not being able to serve the patrons for longer hours.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Favourite jokes about baristas revolve around the coffee processing and origins.

Where can we follow you?

You can find us on Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

We love other coffee shops in the area, Samjames is one of them.