Virtually explore these Toronto galleries, museums and exhibitions at home

If you’re looking for ways to enrich your days, and nights, — maybe even be inspired to get a little creative? Here are some incredible ways Toronto museums and galleries are bringing their collections and exhibitions right the comforts of our own home. Explore artwork, get behind the scenes, and learn from the artists and curators.

Art Gallery of Ontario: AGO From Home brings virtually brings visitors into the galleries through unique access to stories and experiences. Take a closer look at the artwork in the gallery’s collections and maybe discover something new. Learn about the work and the stories behind them. Experience some interesting moments at the AGO including Mick Jagger in concert with the Thomson Collection of Ships. Feeling creative? The AGO includes DIY and How-to videos. Parents and teachers can also tap into the AGO’s teachers’ resource for additional insight.

Royal Ontario Museum: With 46, 637 pieces online to explore the ROM offers an extensive and fascinating look into the priceless pieces from around the world and what’s also in the vaults behind the scenes. And it doesn’t stop there. Home to over 13 million pieces of artwork, cultural objects, natural history, artifacts and more, the ROM continues to add to its online content for everyone to enjoy right in their own homes and at their own pace. Now that it’s springtime, families may be interested in exploring the butterfly & insect collection.

Aga Khan Museum: The curators, educators, and cultural programmers have collaborated on #MuseumWithoutWalls to showcase the best of the collections online. View captivating art and artifacts, interact directly with artists and curators via live webinars and gallery tours, download hands-on learning activities for children and more. Take a virtual 3D tour of the Museum’s Bellerive Room which is home to 60 pieces from the ceramic collection of the lates Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan and Princess Catherine Aga Khan. More virtual tours will be added in the coming weeks. New content will be posted regularly to the Aga Khan Museum’s social platforms. Many of the experiences will tie into the exhibitions and events scheduled to take place at the Museum this spring and summer. Twice weekly there will be

“Pocket-Performances” that feature the diverse sights and sounds from local and international performance artists. Also included is a new Spotify playlist programmed by the Museum’s Performing Arts team that tap into the themes and emotions in the upcoming Sanctuary exhibition — a collection of 36 woven carpets designed by leading contemporary artists.

Gardiner Museum: Take this opportunity to learn about the artists and the artwork. #GardinerFromHome features pieces offering insight and even relevance to today’s world. This ceramic museum is home to many rare objects from collections around the world as well as contemporary works by some of the most important artists today. Google Arts & Culture – the Gardiner has 8 online exhibitions spanning all areas of the collection and will be adding more digital exhibitions to the platform. Approximately 200 objects from the collection are featured. There’s an interesting one on Inuit ceramics that’s been popular. The Gardiner’s YouTube channel also features studio demonstrations, interviews, and performances including recent footage from Cassils’ sold-out world premiere. The museum’s blog features numerous interviews, artist profiles and more. Some popular features include Behind the Scenes in Our Collection Storage, Five Groundbreaking Women Ceramists You Need To Know, and Of Mind and Mud. Keep an eye on the Gardiner Museum’s social media platforms for morsels of interesting facts and insight behind the works.

Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival: The 24th edition of the city’s annual festival of photography exhibitions and public installations is adapting to the current landscape by revealing a selction of artwork (some for the first time) now live through the Festival’s official website. The online exhibition will include works from its Primary Exhibitions in collaborations with major museums, galleries, and artist-run centres, plus profiles on its Featured Exhibitions selected from submissions. Open Call Exhibitions will feature a range of works by local and international artists at the galleries and alternative spaces across the city. Continue to watch for updates on the CONTACT’s Public Installation program

Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA): Now is a great time to catch up on some of the great talks that have recently happened at the The Museum of Contemporary Art here in the city. Archived videos are uploaded on the site including Alan Emery in conversation with Jonathon Gatehouse. Emery (marine biologist) and Gatehouse (journalist) discuss changes in the oceans and how the shifts have impacted Canada where three oceans meet the land. Learn about the creative process with Carlos Bunga as he uses mass-produced materials in his installations. Watch Age of You Curators (Shumon Basar, Douglas Coupland, Victoria Sin, and November Paynter) as they share ideas of what they call “The Extreme Self” and more.

Textile Museum of Canada: 15,000 objects from 200 regions worldwide spanning 2,000 years are online to explore. The collection takes visitors virtually beyond what is physically shown in the Museum. Includes featured works from ceremonial rugs to woven textiles from various cultures around the world.

Bata Shoe Museum: Check into the Museum’s social media platforms as they feature virtual tours of current exhibitions and online exhibition. Currently featuring Standing TALL: The Curious History of Men in Heels. Test your footwear history on their Instagram Stories. Tune into their YouTube Channel for interesting content that takes viewers behind the scenes in the Museum vault in the “The World at Your Feet” series.