Five Minutes With: Toronto Psych Rock Band Lammping

Lammping is a Toronto-based psych project led by composer/producer Mikhail Galkin and drummer Jay Anderson. Galkin has a diverse background, having produced for hip-hop legends like J-Live, Boldy James, and People Under The Stairs, as well as releasing a critically acclaimed solo album as DJ Alibi and working as a film/TV composer. Anderson is a seasoned figure in the Toronto indie scene, playing in bands such as Badge Epoque Ensemble, Biblical, ROY and many others. The two first connected after seeing each other perform in different projects and bonding over their shared love for ’90s New York hip-hop, skate videos, DIY culture, Beach Boy harmonies and everything in between. The project was born from their desire to create music without limitations, driven by a spirit of exploration, embracing all kinds of genres, sounds, and influences under the Lammping umbrella. The result is a uniquely eclectic project where anything goes, as long as it feels true to their creative instincts. The live version of the band is a 5-piece, with Toronto musicians Colm Hinds, Scott Hannigan and Matt Aldred lending their talents on vocals, guitar and bass.

Name:

Lammping – Mikhail Galkin and Jay Anderson

Genre:

Psych rock, hip-hop, plunderphonics, all over the map, really

Founded:

Officially, 2019

# of Albums:

Until the present album run, we’ve had 3 band albums and 2 collaborative albums (With Badge Epoque Ensemble and Uh-Huh)

Latest Album:

Never Never, in collaboration with Bloodshot Bill

Latest Single:

Never Never

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

M: The Beatles

J: So many

Favourite musician now:

M: Lou Bega

J: Too many

Guilty pleasure song:

J: Pleasure should never be guilty

Live show ritual:

M: We collectively hum the bassline to Re-Arranged by Limp Bizkit in a circle with our eyes closed.

J: A shower before

Favourite local musician:

M: The Sadies

J: The city is too stacked. Sorry.

EP or LP?

M: LP

J: No clock on the wall when you need to make the music

Early bird or night owl?

M: Night Owl, before I had kids

J: I get excited to go to bed, and I get excited to hang ou,t so it’s a tough one.

Road or studio?

M: Studio

J: Both are a performance. One is for people and one is for machines.

Any shows or albums coming up?

The Never Never album and the 4-run album with the label

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Bandcamp

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

M: Babos Donerpoint

J: The Federal

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

M: St Clair West. Went to high school (Oakwood) on it, bought my first DJ/production equipment on it (Accurate Audio). I like that it has the vibrancy of downtown without it actually being downtown

J: Yonge Street. When you’re a kid and you come up the subway, it’s like the yellow brick road.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

M: Cedarvale is good. It’s nestled in the middle of the city, but it’s huge and not a lot of people even know about it. Great for sledging in the winter.

J: Duncan Creek Park. Grew up with it as my backyard

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

M: The Monarch

J: The Tranzac Southern Cross

What is your favourite music store in your city?

M: Rotate This

J: Paul’s Boutique