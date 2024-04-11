The RBC Black Diamond Ball Illuminates Toronto

This year’s RBC Black Diamond Ball brought opulence and elegance to Toronto while celebrating the remarkable talent of Black Canadians. This year’s event marked its 9th anniversary. The RBC Black Diamond Ball was celebrated throughout Black History Month with a score of events throughout the city. Before the Ball offered spectators a view into the illustrious RBC Black Diamond Ball.

The first weeks of February, the 9th Annual RBC Black Diamond Ball hosted a series of events which highlighted, catered to and supported the Canadian Black community. These events generate revenue and showcase the exceptional contributions of Black-owned and operated Canadian businesses. This year’s pre-gala events, Before the Ball at The Well, featured an exhilarating singing competition and music workshop, a mental health and entrepreneurial session, and The Housing Market and the Future of Black Wealth: Legacy and Transfer seminar. Shawn Cuffie, Operations Director for ArtXperiential Projects, producers of the Black Diamond Ball highlights, “RBC continues the tradition of holding workshops and featuring Black businesses through our RBC Black Business Marketplace which will be set up in The Well during all Before The Ball events”. Masterclasses were held in the RBC’s newest branch, The Well on Front Street.

The Vocalist competition is a new feature of this year’s pre-event festivities. Competitors performed renditions of classics for judges: Tia Gordon, artist manager; Randy Chung, CBC producer; Michelle Allman-Esdaille, founder of The Hook & Company; and dance music icon, Simone Denny. Toronto-born choreographer and TV personality, Hollywood Jade brought humour and style to this affair. Hollywood Jade is a notable figure on RuPaul’s Drag Race Canada. The winner of The Vocalist took home a cash prize of $4000 and performed live at the Black Diamond Ball.

Before the Ball at The Well offers Torontonians an opportunity to familiarize themselves with Black-owned small businesses, showcase Black arts and increase the visibility of BIPOC and 2SLGBTQI+ communities. RBC aims to support business owners, post-pandemic, while offering emerging artists an avenue to break through barriers in their sectors.

The Black Diamond Ball has become a signature gala in Toronto for its acknowledgement of the contributions of Black community members, initiatives and Black talent. Guests in attendance at this year’s event include journalist and television host, Tracy Moore. Moore always makes an impression with her vivacious personality and eye-catching ensembles. Hollywood Jade turned heads in his conspicuously well-tailored, double-breasted iridescent suit. Political powerhouse, Mitzie Hunter, was elegant in lace and pearls and DJ Donovan kept everyone moving throughout the night. “At RBC, we believe we’re only as strong as the communities around us. Our partnership is about a shared commitment and vision to support and highlight Black businesses, creative arts and mental health – to make a real impact in the community,” says Tyson Jones, Regional Vice-President, of Commercial Financial Services at RBC.

The Black Diamond Ball is produced by not-for-profit organization, ArtXperiential Projects; ArtXperiential Projects was founded in 2015 to recognize the contributions of Black culture, showcase artists, and support Black youth and Black-owned businesses across Canada. The RBC Black Diamond Ball celebrates the contributions of the Black community with a gala at the end of Black History Month annually; together the community and its supporters honour youth and community members alike with awards, by showcasing businesses in the marketplace and fostering an environment for emerging artists and professionals to engage with a large scale audience. The Black Diamond Ball is televised to an audience of more than 75,000 people.

RBC works continuously to develop and curate initiatives which explore and celebrate the vibrancy of cultural diversity within Toronto. These initiatives foster diversity, inclusion and equity year-round encouraging a sense of belonging within Toronto-based communities.