Five Minutes With: Toronto-based R&B Singer/Songwriter Isadore

Isadore is an R&B singer/songwriter based in Toronto, Canada whose soulful melodies and soft voice narrate her journey of self-discovery and interpersonal connections. Her music delves into profound topics like mental health and navigating the uncertainties of life. Isadore aspires to connect to those also facing the perplexity of choosing their path and seeking happiness in a seemingly foreign and overwhelming world. Her singing style lends itself to years of musical infatuation with genres such as soul and R&B, along with their diverse sub-genres. Much like the trailblazers of these musical realms, she wears her heart on her sleeve, unapologetically baring her soul. In doing so, Isadore provides a voice for those who struggle to articulate their emotions freely.

Name:

Isadore

Genre:

Neo soul/R&B

Founded:

I started writing music/making songs as a child and I put out my first song in 2019.

# of Albums:

2 EPs

Latest Album:

If I’m Honest

Latest Single:

I’ve Been Thinking

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

I have too many. Adele, Beyonce, Rihanna, Paramore, Linkin Park, Aaliyah, Destiny’s Child, and waaay more

Favourite musician now:

Olivia Dean, SZA, Jorja Smith, Adele, Beyonce, Yebba, Victoria Monet, Mahalia, and waaaaay more (I don’t know if it’s a cop out to name so many)

Guilty pleasure song:

I wouldn’t call it a guilty pleasure… but right now it’s Deli by Ice Spice

Live show ritual:

Throat Coat, those honey and lemon lozenges, lip trills, and vocal warm-ups with a straw! Then reminding myself to enjoy the moment.

Favourite local musician:

Jessie Reyes

EP or LP?

Right now I’m loving EPs.

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

Both!

Any shows or albums coming up?

I released my latest EP “If I’m Honest” last year and am working on new music for 2024!

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

I don’t have a favourite, though right now I’m really into small cafes like Hale Coffee Company or nice brunch spots like Pasaj. A friend and I would always go to Winter- and Summerlicious and then check out local spots throughout the year so I could never have a favourite!

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Probably Spadina because literally everything is along that street no matter which intersection.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Right now it’s The Toronto Music Garden because of how colourful and vibrant it is during the Spring/Summer seasons. Also, a lot of thought went into its design. It was created in collaboration with Yo Yo Ma and inspired by Bach’s music.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

That’s a hard one! El Mocambo, The Drake Underground, Rivoli, Massey Hall, and The Opera House to name a few.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Sonic Boom and Long & McQuade!