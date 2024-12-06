Five Minutes With: Pop Musician Ella MNOP

Meet Ella MNOP, a vibrant talent lighting up the entertainment world. Hailing from Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Ella first captured hearts in 2021 on Good Morning America with her enchanting duets alongside her father, watched by over 2 million viewers. That same year, she made history as the youngest artist to have an original song aired on FM radio (Mix 96.7) and clinched 1st place in the Vocalstar singing competition in Hollywood, California.

Ella is currently making waves with her upcoming album, set for release in 2025. Produced by the renowned Adam H. (Ne-Yo, Elise Estrada, Loverboy) and mixed by 5x Grammy Award winner Orlando Calzada (Lady Gaga, One Direction, Beyonce and Destiny’s Child), the album promises to be a pop sensation. Her debut single, “L with the W’s,” an upbeat track about winning and losing, has already become a viral hit online, setting the stage for her explosive rise in the music industry.

Ella’s voice and talent not only shine in music but various animation series, including a notable feature on Netflix and an upcoming lead role in a global animation set to air on Cartoon Network in late 2024.

Her commitment to giving back is evident in her numerous charitable performances, showcasing her generous spirit and dedication to making a difference. In June 2024, Ella clinched 1st place and a $1,000 prize at an open-age talent show during Windsor’s Carrousel of Nations. She demonstrated her altruism by donating her prize money to influencer @MDMotivator, who has over 23 million followers. Together, they created a viral video to help fund a trip for an individual to reunite with their family in Sierra Leone, Africa.

Representing her hometown she is a familiar face at OHL Windsor Spitfires and Canadian Professional Basketball team Windsor Express games, Ella regularly sings the National Anthem, captivating audiences with her powerful performances.

In August 2023, Ella wowed the audience at the Miss Universe Canada Pageant in Vancouver with a memorable performance of one of her original unreleased songs. She has also graced the stage at the Can/Am Games for Firefighters and Police Officers for two consecutive years (2022 and 2023).

Fluent in multiple languages, Ella has an impressive repertoire of original songs and has completed an entire pop music album, solidifying her status as a rising star in the entertainment world. Get ready to be swept away by the magic of Ella MNOP as she continues to rise and inspire with her enchanting music and heartfelt performances.

Name:

Ella Paciocco aka Ella MNOP

Genre:

Pop

Founded:

2017

# of Albums:

Just completed my 1st album to be released in 2025.

Latest Album:

My first album is to be released in 2025

Latest Single:

L’s With The W’s

Latest Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrdEyuuxook

Favourite musician growing up:

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

Favourite musician now:

Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Lady GaGa, Jessie J, Justin Bieber

Guilty pleasure song:

I’m Too Sexy – by Right Said Fred – Has a great energy/vibe and celebrates confidence.

Live show ritual:

Chewing mint Dentyne Gum to open me up, vocal warmups, room temperature water, and I don’t eat any gluten or dairy the day before or of a show.

Favourite local musician:

Jessia and Lauren Spencer Smith from BC and Shawn Mendez and Justin Bieber from the GTA

EP or LP?

Love them both equally. Each single is special as is an entire album.

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl without question

Road or studio?

Road because I love feeding off the energy of people when performing

Any shows or albums coming up?

Album to come in 2025. Right now my single L’s With The W’s

Where can we follow you?

Youtube | Instagram | TikTok

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Cactus Club

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Canada Place – Because of lots of family memories on that street and very scenic!

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Stanley Park – Beautiful views of nature

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

RIVER ROCK CASINO in Richmond (loved singing at the Miss Universe Canada Pageant 2023 there)

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long & McQuade