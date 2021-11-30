“Five Minutes With” Toronto Singer-songwriter, Andrea Ramolo

Singer-songwriter Andrea Ramolo is the first to admit that she creates music out of chaos and often misery. If that is a dark statement, it’s also one she laughs about because it all works out in the end. This time, once again, it has lent itself to the creation of her stunning new seventh studio album, Quarantine Dream.

Her past six studio albums — four solo and two with the duo Scarlett Jane — have been borne out of heartbreak, but Quarantine Dream, made almost entirely with women, is different: it’s about a breakup with our lives as we knew it when COVID-19 hit in early 2020.

Name:

Andrea Ramolo

Genre:

Adult Alternative

Founded:

2007

# of Albums:

7

Latest Album:

Quarantine Dream

Latest Single:

Free (featuring Kinnie Starr)

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Janis Joplin

Favourite musician now:

That’s hard. I’m more a lover of songs than a die-hard fan of artists. But I love a lot of tunes by Sharon Van Etten right now.

Guilty pleasure song:

Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’

Live show ritual:

Weird vocal exercises and red lipstick

Favourite local musician:

My dear friend SATE. She’s so fierce and has a new record coming out. Wait until you hear it.

EP or LP?

LP all the way.

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl. Although my kitten likes waking me up before 6 am every morning so I’m forced to be an early bird. It’s the sacrifice I make for fluffy cuddles.

Road or studio?

That’s a tough one and I’ve missed the road dearly throughout COVID but I’m going to go with the studio.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Absolutely. My new and 7th record Quarantine Dream came out October 22nd produced by Sarah MacDougall and it was written and recorded completely during quarantine.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | TikTok

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Favourite local restaurant:

LUCIA on Dupont

Favourite street in your city:

College Street because you can always find a delicious place to eat, drink, and run into people you know. Plus, it’s Little Italy and I’m the child of Italian immigrants so I feel at home.

Favourite park in your city:

Dufferin Grove park because it’s local and cozy and has some great community events and gatherings.

Favourite music venue in your city:

The Paradise Theatre. 🙂

Favourite music store in your city:

For records, I love Sonic Boom. For gear, I’m a trusty Long & McQuade customer.