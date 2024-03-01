Five Minutes With: Indie Singer-Songwriter Dany Horovitz

Dany Horovitz is a singer-songwriter known for delighting audiences with his memorable melodies and beautiful storytelling through vivid lyrics.

Dany’s music has received radio play across Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia. His single Free Tonight earned him Top 20 honours on Cashbox Radio. His follow-up EP, The Candle Is Worth The Game, was nominated by New Artist Spotlight for its 2023 EP of the Year Award.

Dany was born in Montreal and raised in Newmarket, outside Toronto. His grandfather owned a record store and Dany’s spent his childhood listening to old records and dreaming of making music.

Dany has collaborated with some of Toronto’s best musicians including Colanthony Humphrey (The OBGMs), Sean Royle (Shade), Mike Tampa (Silverstein), Izzy Ritchie (The Strumbellas), and Rudy-Ray Kwaku (Wu-Tang Clan).

Dany’s music is infused with modern takes on familiar sounds: melodic guitar and piano chords, popping bass licks, and toe-tapping percussion. His lyrics are stories of love, loss, and life, drawing inspiration from ancient poets, modern philosophers, and personal experiences. But don’t be mistaken, his music is neither academic nor pedantic: first and foremost, Dany writes songs to be enjoyed. And he hopes you do.

Name:

Dany Horovitz

Genre:

Indie Singer-Songwriter

Founded:

2020

# of Albums:

2 (plus one EP)

Latest Album:

Phanerorhyme

Latest Single:

Be Good

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

The Beatles

Favourite musician now:

The Beatles

Guilty pleasure song:

It’s All Coming Back To Me Now

Live show ritual:

I open cold with a song to get the audience’s attention, and then when they’re applauding I introduce myself by saying “Good evening, my name is Dany Horovitz and I wrote these songs myself. Some are happy, some are sad.” I have no idea why I do this.

Favourite local musician:

I recently heard a terrific album called Wildflower by an indie artist named Steph La Rochelle. She has a pop-meets-Broadway sound. If you like singer-songwriters check out the songs, No Sleep Tonight or Stars.

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird

Road or studio?

Studio. I love performing live about as much as I love anything, but being in the studio can make even a cynic like me believe in magic.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I just put out my second studio album Phanerorhyme, and my single, No Heroes Here, just came out!

Where can we follow you?

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Town Crier Pub on John Street for the best Schnitzel in the city and a million great beers on tap. That’s my go-to for food and drinks. But also I want to shoutout Noonans Pub on Danforth which is not a restaurant but my favourite Irish Pub with lots of live music.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

I love the stretch of Broadview Avenue from the library on Gerrard to the bridge on Danforth. You’ll walk along Riverdale Park with my favourite view of the city, it’s beautiful any time of day, any time of year.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Riverdale Park. Usually, I walk past slowly with my head turned to the skyline. Sometimes I’ll stop and just admire the beauty, maybe write a few thoughts down. Especially at sunrise or sunset.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

That’s a hard one because there are so many but push come to shove, I’d go with Horseshoe Tavern on Queen Street.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Press Vinyl Cafe – I love vinyl and Press has live performances on Tuesdays too.