Old Photographs of Weddings in Toronto (1908-1957)

Weddings have always been a celebration of love, family, and commitment. They bring people together and mark the beginning of a new chapter. They’re a time-honoured tradition that has been cherished for centuries.

If you love weddings, the history of Toronto, or both, then you’ll love this collection of old wedding photographs from 1908-1957. These images offer a glimpse into the past, allowing us to see how weddings were celebrated in a bygone era.

1908 - Wedding party, Lakefield
1908 – Wedding party, Lakefield

The photographs are all from the Toronto area and show brides and grooms, bridesmaids, family members, and guests at weddings.

The vintage attire and hairstyles worn by the wedding parties immediately transport us back in time. The brides are decked out in stunning gowns with intricate lace details, long trains, and beautiful veils. The grooms are dapper in classic black tuxedos, top hats, and tails. It is also interesting to see all the military weddings that were in the collection, with the men in uniform.

We can also see how the venues and reception decor have changed over time. The weddings were traditionally held in churches or chapels followed by receptions at separate venues such as restaurants or halls. The ornate and towering wedding cakes, a centrepiece of every reception, were a testament to the skill and creativity of the bakers.

1913 - Bridal couple leaving St. Paul's Church
1913 – Bridal couple leaving St. Paul’s Church

Looking at the old photographs, it’s clear that the love and joy evident on the faces of the happy couples and their guests, is a tradition that transcends time. While some of the wedding traditions and customs may have changed, the fundamental importance of the love and support from family and friends will always be there.

This collection of vintage wedding photographs provides an incredible look into what the celebrations of love looked like in Toronto, almost one hundred years ago. It’s a timeless and heartwarming tribute to marriages past, each one capturing a moment in history that will always be cherished.

1913 - Guests at Booth-Croft wedding, St. Paul's Church
1913 – Guests at Booth-Croft wedding, St. Paul’s Church
1916 - Colonel W.A. Bishop and Burden wedding
1916 – Colonel W.A. Bishop and Burden wedding
1919 - Crowd at wedding of W.A. Bishop to Miss Burden of Eaton family
1919 – Crowd at wedding of W.A. Bishop to Miss Burden of Eaton family
1923 - 1927 - Unidentified wedding party copy
1923 – 1927 – Unidentified wedding party copy
1923 - 1927 - Unidentified wedding party
1923 – 1927 – Unidentified wedding party
1924 - Banting wedding, bride and groom coming out
1924 – Banting wedding, bride and groom coming out
1925 - Hay-Beck wedding, couple leaving St. Andrew's Church
1925 – Hay-Beck wedding, couple leaving St. Andrew’s Church
1926 - Catto-Sheppard wedding, St. Simons Church
1926 – Catto-Sheppard wedding, St. Simons Church
1926 - Joshua Michael Williams and Rachel Adina Stephenson with their wedding party
1926 – Joshua Michael Williams and Rachel Adina Stephenson with their wedding party
1926 - Wedding fashion parade at Ardwold
1926 – Wedding fashion parade at Ardwold
1927 - Myrtle Young wedding, general group
1927 – Myrtle Young wedding, general group
1928 - Coles, Ltd., wedding cake
1928 – Coles, Ltd., wedding cake
1928 - Graham-Burton wedding, bridal couple and attendants
1928 – Graham-Burton wedding, bridal couple and attendants
1928 - Hughes-McDougald wedding, bridesmaids
1928 – Hughes-McDougald wedding, bridesmaids
1928 - Kirkpatrick-Burnham wedding, bride cutting cake, groom and Col. Kirkpatrick in background
1928 – Kirkpatrick-Burnham wedding, bride cutting cake, groom and Col. Kirkpatrick in background
1928 - Kirkpatrick-Burnham wedding, bridesmaids
1928 – Kirkpatrick-Burnham wedding, bridesmaids
1928 - Mitchell-Biffas wedding, Archbishop Alexander, bride, groom
1928 – Mitchell-Biffas wedding, Archbishop Alexander, bride, groom
1928 - Mitchell-Biffas wedding, bride and best man
1928 – Mitchell-Biffas wedding, bride and best man
1928 - Mitchell-Biffas wedding, bride and bridesmaids
1928 – Mitchell-Biffas wedding, bride and bridesmaids
1928 - Trinity College wedding
1928 – Trinity College wedding
1928 - Warren-Smith wedding, 5 Rosedale Drive, general group
1928 – Warren-Smith wedding, 5 Rosedale Drive, general group
1929 - Bob Smith [Globe, daughter] wedding, bride and groom, full figure
1929 – Bob Smith [Globe, daughter] wedding, bride and groom, full figure
1929 - Bob Smith Globe, daughter wedding, bridesmaid, best man, flower girls
1929 – Bob Smith Globe, daughter wedding, bridesmaid, best man, flower girls
1929 - Gundy-Rykert wedding, bride with train
1929 – Gundy-Rykert wedding, bride with train
1929 - Gundy-Rykert wedding, five bridesmaids
1929 – Gundy-Rykert wedding, five bridesmaids
1929 - Gundy-Rykert wedding, Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Gundy
1929 – Gundy-Rykert wedding, Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Gundy
1929 - Hees wedding, general group
1929 – Hees wedding, general group
1929 - Oakville, Bensom-Baillie wedding, bride and bridesmaids
1929 – Oakville, Bensom-Baillie wedding, bride and bridesmaids
1929 - Till military wedding, Knox College
1929 – Till military wedding, Knox College
1929 - Virginia Gundy wedding, bridesmaids, Isobel Ross, Annie Gundy, Margaret Denton, Carolyn Gundy
1929 – Virginia Gundy wedding, bridesmaids, Isobel Ross, Annie Gundy, Margaret Denton, Carolyn Gundy
1929 - Virginia Gundy wedding, couple at house
1929 – Virginia Gundy wedding, couple at house
1929 - Virginia Gundy wedding, G.H. Ferguson arriving at house
1929 – Virginia Gundy wedding, G.H. Ferguson arriving at house
1930 - Group at Harris-Gillies wedding, Knox Chapel
1930 – Group at Harris-Gillies wedding, Knox Chapel
1930 - Miss Rowell wedding, Metropolitan Church, bride and groom leaving church
1930 – Miss Rowell wedding, Metropolitan Church, bride and groom leaving church
1930 - Miss Rowell wedding, Metropolitan Church, bridesmaids group
1930 – Miss Rowell wedding, Metropolitan Church, bridesmaids group
1930 - Weeks-Scott wedding, Eglinton Hunt
1930 – Weeks-Scott wedding, Eglinton Hunt
1938 - Gord Walker's wedding, St. Cuthbert's, Leaside
1938 – Gord Walker’s wedding, St. Cuthbert’s, Leaside
1939 - St. Simons Church, Aylan-Parker, Alexander wedding
1939 – St. Simons Church, Aylan-Parker, Alexander wedding
1940 - Stanley Barracks, Locke-Hollinger wedding
1940 – Stanley Barracks, Locke-Hollinger wedding
1940? - Bride and man (father?) at Hatch wedding
1940? – Bride and man (father?) at Hatch wedding
1940? - George Duthie wedding
1940? – George Duthie wedding
1941 - St. Andrews Choir, Guy-Gibbins wedding
1941 – St. Andrews Choir, Guy-Gibbins wedding
1941 - Stanley Barracks, Foley-Shaw wedding
1941 – Stanley Barracks, Foley-Shaw wedding
1941 - Yorkminister choir, Jones-Watson wedding
1941 – Yorkminister choir, Jones-Watson wedding
1942 - 135 Admiral Road, Wammuton-Coulter wedding
1942 – 135 Admiral Road, Wammuton-Coulter wedding
1942 - Old St. Andrews, Bond-Harris wedding
1942 – Old St. Andrews, Bond-Harris wedding
1942 - Stanley Barracks, Jung-Orange wedding
1942 – Stanley Barracks, Jung-Orange wedding
1944 - RCAF Divadale - Kennedy-Truscott wedding - guard
1944 – RCAF Divadale – Kennedy-Truscott wedding – guard
1946 - J.E. Atkinson of the Toronto Star with granddaughter Joyce Hindmarsh
1946 – J.E. Atkinson of the Toronto Star with granddaughter Joyce Hindmarsh
1957 - Wedding photos of Stanley Ostas and Margaret Zessoff
1957 – Wedding photos of Stanley Ostas and Margaret Zessoff

 

 

 

