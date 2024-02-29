Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Lou Israel

Lou Israel is a local comedian who will be taking part in an upcoming comedy show called Silly Semites at Comedy Bar Danforth. The event will showcase some of the GTA’s funniest Jewish and Muslim comedians. We got a chance to interview the comic prior to the show to find out more about him and his comedy.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Self-depreciating, observational, life experiences, some storytelling. A less bombastic Lewis black.

Not sure if it means anything but you will never, EVER hear me swear. I don’t use profanity, in my life or on stage. I’m working on a bit about that.

Who are some of your influences?

Everyone who ever appeared on Johnny Carson or just for Laughs.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Can’t narrow it down to one. Bob Newhart, DON Rickles, George Carlin, Bill Cosby….I could name 20 more.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Lee Camp.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Go to a quiet place. Not exactly meditate but clear my thoughts, check my notes, give myself a pep talk.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

My favourite PLACE is Jokers in Richmond Hill. But the best AUDIENCE or SHOW I ever had was at Meow That’s Hot in Ottawa.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

My intro. It took me 4 months to write and practise, mainly because I’m terrible with lists. I’m proud of it because it always goes over well and I get an early laugh and maybe an applause break so I’m buoyed with energy to continue my routine. And more than one person said it reminded them of George Carlin.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I find about comics… though comics and shows! It’s very incestuous. (Also, I’m not allowed on x or the Gram. My sister will divorce me and my girlfriend will disown me. Or something like that)

Tell us a joke about your city.

I love Toronto but I hate the mall. The Eaton Centre has 10 exits and I couldn’t find any of them! I must have been there two hours trying to read the signs. I went there to buy a suit and by the time I got home, it didn’t fit me any more!

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I’ll be at the Silly Semites show at the Comedy Bar on March 3, Harwood Blues in Ajax on March 24, and I’ll be opening for Blair Brown on his Ontario tour later this year.

Where can we follow you?

Facebook (when I’m not under suspension like I am now). And my series Dream Job is now streaming on Tubi! Plus, I get $0.00 for every 3 people who watch it. And that’s going DIRECTLY into my retirement fund!

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Dan Rosen, Danielle Kerr, David Reuben, Tyler Risman, Miguel de la Carrera, Liam Kelly. And of course, Jimmy England!