“A Day in the Life” with Toronto-based Actress Lily Kazimiera

When I first met Lily Kazimiera, she was a stand-up comedian, musician/composer, and recovering poet. In the nearly half a decade I’ve known her, she has added actress, screenwriter, and editor to that list. While her time spent on each of these practices ebbs and flows, she has a commitment to art that infuses the rhythms of her daily life.

When Lily got cast in I Hate People, People Hate Me, she had never acted before, and threw herself into lessons and character studies perfecting the Daria-adjacent voice of Tabitha. When she decided to return to school for film editing, she disappeared for months on end, spending 12-hour days on campus honing her abilities. Her dedication to her many crafts is only surpassed by her dedication to her friends, family, and community.

Lily has found and realized the power of her voice, and the responsibility she has to platform and amplify others, challenging the tired stereotype of the hyper-individualistic artist and infusing everything she does with care and connection. Even provinces apart, my home and life are filled with reminders of our friendship: my shelves are filled with books she has given me, my “watched” list with movies we have seen together, and my phone with our chats.

-Written by Dr. Madison Trusolino, PhD

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I’ve lived in the Junction for the past two and a half years now. As both a relative outsider and newcomer, I’ve been fortunate to remain immune to the cynicism about Toronto that develops in a lot of lifelong residents, and still find myself enamoured with just about everywhere in the city. When I first moved here from Alberta, I ended up living off Spadina and College, which was an amazing way of being thrown into the deep end of downtown Toronto life, as it were. Now that I’m a bit older though, the slower and more pastoral energy of the Junction’s hidden corners feels much better suited to this stage of my life. Still, I don’t feel any further removed from the city itself here than I did living smack in the middle of it. That balance between feeling insulated in your own little pocket of your neighbourhood without having to sacrifice your sense of immediate access to everything the city has to offer is something I’ve always found really special about this place.

What do you do?

A lot, yet very little! It seems like that’s increasingly everyone’s answer in this age of multi-hyphenates and material scarcity. Most notably, I act and write on the CBC Gem series I Hate People, People Hate Me, which is a dark, raunchy, cartoonish comedy about two hapless 20-somethings, Jovi (played by Bobbi Summers) and Tabitha (myself), who go on journeys of self-discovery after finding themselves ostracized from Toronto’s broader queer community. I also work as a freelance film editor and A/V artist, and enjoy writing my own screenplays, poetry, creative non-fiction, and criticism, as well as making music whenever I’m able (perhaps some of it will be made public at some point, but no promises yet). You see what I mean now about being afflicted with multi-hyphenate-itis!

What are you currently working on?

Right now, Bobbi and I are planning for a second season of I Hate People, which aims to crank the dial-up on everything about the first season. That same hilarity, sadness, strangeness, and visual ambition, only more so. Otherwise, I’m in a real short-film era! I’m currently developing two of my own; one is a non-narrative experimental piece called “Bruise Echo,” which seeks to abstractly explore the oppressive structures imposed on the queer, disabled body. The other, “Hours of Operation,” is about the politicization of trans life in public spaces, and follows a young trans woman who discovers an unexpected source of joyful rebellion lurking in the depths of her new apartment complex. I’m also editing a horror short called “Delicate Creatures,” co-directed by Francis Melling & Al Frankson. Hopefully, you will see some combination of the above on a screen near or in your house next year!

Where can we find your work?

The first season of I Hate People, People Hate Me is now available to watch for free on CBC Gem in Canada, with the first two episodes also available for free on YouTube worldwide, where you can also watch an experimental short of mine, “Reel 413 [1952-1976]”. Otherwise, you can witness my digital existence and any future activities on Instagram and Letterboxd.