Code 8 Part II Premieres at TIFF Lightbox Ahead of Netflix Release

On February 26th, 2024, the highly-anticipated premiere of the new Netflix film Code 8 Part II took place at TIFF Lightbox in Toronto. As excitement continues to build around the release, the event provided a unique opportunity for fans to meet the cast and director on the red carpet as well as for media to conduct interviews before the show hits Netflix on February 28th.

Among the prominent figures gracing the premiere were Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell. Robbie, known for his role in “Upload,” and Stephen, renowned for his portrayal of the Green Arrow in the hit series “Arrow,” got to meet some of their fans, signing autographs and taking selfies prior to the film being shown. Director Jeff Chan, who directed both CODE8 and its sequel, also made a noteworthy appearance, adding excitement to the event.

The premiere was also a time for the cast and creators to get some family time in. Robbie, Stephen and Jeff all had their loved ones in attendance and were able to get some photographs with their parents and partners. Robbie and Stephen are actually cousins, making the experience all the more a family event.

CODE8, the prequel to the sequel showcased at the premiere, was a science fiction thriller that took the world by storm in 2019. Set in a world where individuals with superhuman abilities are marginalized and discriminated against, the film followed the story of a young man named Connor, played by Robbie Amell, as he navigates his extraordinary powers to save his mother’s life. CODE8 Part 2 is expected to continue the gripping narrative, delving even deeper into the compelling storyline created by Jeff Chan.

In this highly anticipated sequel, viewers can expect to be enthralled once again by the incredible performances of the talented cast and the intricate plotlines. With the inclusion of new characters portrayed by Aaron Abrams (Hannibal), Jean Yoon (Kim’s Convenience), Alex Mallari Jr.(Ginny & Georgia), Sirena Gulamgaus (Transplant), Moe Jeudy-Lamour (Ted Lasso), Natalie Liconti (In the Dark), Altair Vincent (Blink Twice), Nneka Elliott (The Boys), and Jane Moffat (Backstage), the CODE8 universe grows even more expansive and captivating.

The premiere at the TIFF Lightbox served as an exciting prelude to the film’s official launch on Netflix on February 28, 2024. Fans and moviegoers alike eagerly anticipate the release of CODE8 Part 2, ready to immerse themselves in an extraordinary world of sci-fi with superhuman abilities, social struggles, and thrilling action.

With an impressive lineup of talent and a storyline that promises to please audiences once again, CODE8 Part 2 has already become a highly anticipated film. As the premiere took place at the TIFF Lightbox, it solidified the excitement and buzz surrounding its upcoming launch on Netflix. Be sure to mark your calendars for November 28 and get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey into the CODE8 universe.