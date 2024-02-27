Lisbon Hotel Opens in Toronto’s River City District

Get ready for coffee by day and cocktails by night at Lisbon Hotel. Situated at 19 Lawren Harris Square, Lisbon Hotel is an inviting, illuminated space decorated with Persian rugs. It is nestled in an award-winning and acclaimed building designed by Saucier + Perrotte. The restaurant extends a warm invitation to guests, offering a carefully chosen selection of tantalizing snacks. And to make the dining experience more exciting, you can choose to grab coffee and linger for the cocktails. Taking inspiration from European art hotels, Lisbon Hotel embraces an eclectic decor style. The cosy eatery’s menu promises a delightful journey for your taste buds.

In a press release, Adam Hijazi, hospitality veteran and co-owner of Lisbon Hotel and Urban Capital co-founder David Wex, River City’s premiere developer emphasised that “a good day includes coffee and cocktails.” “We wanted to create an unparalleled bar and café with simple operations and broad appeal. Lisbon Hotel will serve a globally-inspired menu that allows the quality of ingredients to shine. It’s well-travelled and simultaneously hyperlocal with a menu that has all vices covered,” said the co-owners.

Sally Gillespie is General Manager in charge of the restaurant and an established hospitality expert who perfected her craft during her time working at famed bars like PrettyUgly Bar and Bar Raval. In addition to managing daily operations, she curates Lisbon Hotel’s programming, inclusive of a weekday, specially priced, aperitivo hour, usually from 5 pm – 7 pm. During all hours, the skilled Lisbon Hotel bartenders craft custom-made cocktails to complement the bar snacks, ensuring vibrant evenings for guests.

Curious about the delectable offerings on the Lisbon Hotel’s menu? You’ll find a savoury array of flavour-forward dishes, including Ricotta and Pear Toast served with port poached pears and crispy prosciutto, Warm Chorizo with Green Sauce, Winter Citrus Salad with endive, radicchio and spiced pecans and Garlic Shrimp & Shishitos.

The Cheese Boutique offers an assortment of cured meats, cheeses, and preserves which is ideal for nibbling alongside ice-cold cocktails. The rotating cocktail menu boasts exceptional drinks such as Lobby Spritz which is a bubbly highball featuring limoncello as its base, the Daisy 0.0%, a pleasant non-alcoholic drink balanced with bitter aperitivo, lemongrass, and ginger and Not a Martini with gin, akvavit, herbs, and basil oil. Guests can enjoy freshly roasted coffee for their caffeine fix during the day, while Barbershop Pastries and Baker & Scone entices a selection of baked goods.

Starting spring 2024, the 36-seat café-bar will open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything between 7:30 am – 12:00 am. Are you looking for a new dining spot to enjoy a delicious meal with your friends and family? If so, you might want to check out the latest restaurant opening in town: Lisbon Hotel. Furthermore, stay updated about the most recent menu prices on the eatery’s website.