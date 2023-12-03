Chef Lynn’s delectable sugar cookies are a delightful treat, perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth. These Flavoured Sugar Cookies are soft, buttery and subtly sweet, with a rich and velvety dark chocolate spread on the side that adds a touch of indulgence. They’re easy to make and a go-to dessert for any occasion.

Flavoured Sugar Cookies and Board Pairings

Prep Time: 1 hour

Cook Time: 8 minutes

Serves: 18 people

Ingredients:

Sugar Cookies (Base) Makes 36 cookies

1 cup (250 mL) unsalted butter, softened

1 1⁄4 cups (300 mL) granulated sugar

1 1⁄2 tsp (7.5 mL) baking powder

1⁄2 tsp (2.5 mL) salt

2 eggs

2 tsp (10 mL) vanilla extract

3 cups (750 mL) all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

Cranberry Spiced Nut Sugar Cookies (Added Ingredients to base mixture for a full batch of the 36 Sugar Cookies)

1⁄2 cup (125 mL) finely chopped sun-dried cranberries

1⁄2 cup (125 mL) finely chopped toasted almonds

Zest of 1 orange

1⁄2 teaspoon (2.5 mL) ground cinnamon

1⁄2 teaspoon (2.5 mL) ground ginger

Toffee Sugar Cookies (Added Ingredient to the base mixture for a full batch of the 36 Sugar Cookies)

1 cup (250 mL) toffee bits

Suggested Board Pairings

Nuts

Pretzels

Strawberries

Blueberries

Dried fruits

Festive candies

Icing (optional)

Directions:

1. In a large mixing bowl beat butter on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping the sides of the bowl occasionally. Next, beat in the eggs and vanilla until just combined. Add the flour and mix until just combined.

2. Cover and chill dough for about 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). On a floured surface, roll half the dough at a time to 1⁄4-inch thickness. Using a 2 1⁄2 to 3-inch cookie cutter, cut into desired shapes.

3. Place dough 1-inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake for about 8 minutes or until the edges are firm and the bottoms are very light brown. Transfer cookies to wire racks and let cool. Leave plain or frost with desired icing.

*To make Cranberry Spiced Nut Sugar cookies: To make the Cranberry Spiced Nut Sugar cookies, add the sun-dried cranberries, almonds, orange zest, cinnamon and ginger to the butter, sugar, baking powder, salt, egg and vanilla mixture until well combined, before adding the 3 cups of flour while creating the base mixture. Mix until evenly distributed, then follow steps 2 and 3.

*To make the Toffee Sugar Cookies: To make the Toffee Sugar Cookies, follow step 1 and mix the dough until just combined then add the toffee bits and beat until they are evenly distributed throughout the dough, then follow steps 2 and 3.

4. Place the cookies on a board with pairings like nuts, fresh and dried fruits, and pretzels.

Dark Chocolate Spread

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 18 people

Ingredients:

1⁄4 cup (60 mL) water

1⁄2 cup (125 mL) granulated sugar

1 tbsp (15 mL) unsweetened cocoa powder

Pinch of salt

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla extract

4 ounces Baker’s dark chocolate, finely chopped

5 ounces unsalted butter, softened and cubed

Directions:

1. In a small saucepan, combine the water, granulated sugar, cocoa powder and salt. Place the pan over medium heat and stir until the sugar and cocoa powder dissolve. Stir frequently, just until it reaches a simmer.

2. Once simmering, remove the pan from the heat and add the vanilla extract, chocolate and butter. Whisk until the chocolate and butter are melted and the mixture is completely smooth. When it is freshly made, this spread will have the consistency of hot fudge sauce.

3. Pour the spread into a jar or other container with a lid and refrigerate it until it thickens. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.

White Chocolate Peppermint Spread

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 18 people

Ingredients:

1⁄4 cup (60 mL) water

1⁄2 cup (125 mL) granulated sugar

Pinch of salt

1 tsp (5 mL) peppermint extract6 ounces white chocolate, finely chopped

4 ounces unsalted butter, softened and cubed

Directions:

1. In a small saucepan, combine the water, granulated sugar, and salt. Place the pan over medium heat and stir until the sugar dissolves. Stir frequently, just until it reaches a simmer.

2. Once simmering, remove the pan from the heat and add the peppermint extract, chopped white chocolate and cubed butter.

3. Whisk until the chocolate and butter are melted and the mixture is completely smooth. When it is freshly made, this spread will have the consistency of hot fudge sauce.

4. Pour the spread into a jar or other container with a lid and refrigerate it until it thickens. Store it in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.

5. Serve cookies on a board along with spreads, and suggested board parings for a perfectly sweet and festive dessert board.