Mimi the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Mimi is a sweet girl and full of energy. She loves humans and doesn’t mind being picked up into your arms for a few good minutes. She likes to play and also likes to eat but her owners are trying to keep her weight down, so they find it’s better to feed her with a fixed portion regularly.

Mimi has minor asthma and has been on puffer for a couple of months, which has been helping with her cough. She uses the puffer once a day. In the future, her new owner might want to take her to the vet to see if she needs to keep using it or what is the next step. Mimi is not doing well with the other cats/pets in her current home and would prefer to be the only cat in the home.

Mimi

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 9 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

