Coleman the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Coleman, the purrfect companion who’s ready to sprinkle your life with love and laughter! This dashing feline is a professional lap warmer and expert biscuit maker, ensuring you’re always cozy and well-fed with affection. With a heart as big as his meow, Coleman embraces everyone, from dogs to cats, with open paws, turning potential foes into furry friends.

But wait, there’s more! Coleman’s journey from street survivor to snuggle extraordinaire is nothing short of miraculous. With the help of compassionate souls at the Toronto Humane Society and top-notch veterinarians, he’s overcome hurdles like an auto-immune disease with grace and gratitude. Now, he’s on the lookout for his forever family, ready to shower them with endless purrs and grateful cuddles. Give Coleman the fairy tale ending he deserves, and in return, he’ll be your loyal companion, always thanking his lucky stars for bringing him to you. Adopt Coleman today and let the magic begin.

Coleman

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 2 Years 2 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: White / Brindle

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.