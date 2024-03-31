If you are interested in adding a twist to your weekly dinner sides, look no further than this recipe for Jerk Corn from Nicole Charles of SugarKane restaurant. Located on the Danforth, SugarKane is a Caribbean and Cajun restaurant described as “a mouth-watering taste of the Caribbean with a big twist!” Along with the delicious food, Friday nights host DJ D*Styles and Saturday live music from R&B, Reggae and Steel Pan artists. This recipe, off their menu, will be a gift to your taste buds.
Jerk Corn
Ingredients:
- 4 ears of corn
- 1 cup of mayo or vegan mayo
- 1/2 cup of your favourite jerk seasoning (we use our House-made Jerk Seasoning)
- 1/2 cup of unsweetened coconut
- 8 Lime wedges
- 8 short wooden skewers
Directions:
1. Mix mayo and jerk seasoning & set aside for at least an hour
2. Toast coconut in the oven at 350 degrees for 8- 10 minutes or until gold brown
3. Grill Corn & cut in half, stick in skewers
4. Baste Corn with jerk mixture and sprinkle with Toasted coconut.
5. Serve with lime wedge.