Recipe for Jerk Corn from Nicole Charles

March 31, 2024 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

If you are interested in adding a twist to your weekly dinner sides, look no further than this recipe for Jerk Corn from Nicole Charles of SugarKane restaurant. Located on the Danforth, SugarKane is a Caribbean and Cajun restaurant described as “a mouth-watering taste of the Caribbean with a big twist!” Along with the delicious food, Friday nights host DJ D*Styles and Saturday live music from R&B, Reggae and Steel Pan artists. This recipe, off their menu, will be a gift to your taste buds.

Recipe for Jerk Corn

Jerk Corn

Ingredients:

  • 4 ears of corn
  • 1 cup of mayo or vegan mayo
  • 1/2 cup of your favourite jerk seasoning (we use our House-made Jerk Seasoning)
  • 1/2 cup of unsweetened coconut
  • 8 Lime wedges
  • 8 short wooden skewers

Directions:

1. Mix mayo and jerk seasoning & set aside for at least an hour

2. Toast coconut in the oven at 350 degrees for 8- 10 minutes or until gold brown

3. Grill Corn & cut in half, stick in skewers

4. Baste Corn with jerk mixture and sprinkle with Toasted coconut.

5. Serve with lime wedge.

 

About Demian Vernieri 590 Articles
Demian is an Argentinian retired musician, avid gamer and editor for the Montréal Guardian, Toronto Guardian, Calgary Guardian and Vancouver Guardian websites.
Instagram

Related Articles