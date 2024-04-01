Homegrown Business: David Rochon of Canokie Foods

Canokie Foods, founded by husband and wife team, David Rochon and Sarah Warry, goes beyond being a delicious sauce company. Their venture serves a greater purpose – funding a non-profit that provides crucial addiction and trauma services. Inspired by personal experiences, the couple’s sauces not only aim to satisfy taste buds but also contribute to a heartfelt mission of making mental health services more accessible. We spoke with David Rochon (Canokie Dave) about this incredible duo’s business idea to support a cause that strives to make a real difference.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Canokie Foods. We Produce Everythang Sauce Original and Hammer Edition (spicy)

What made you want to do this work?

I really enjoy cooking.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I am a former addict and was in and out of incarceration until I was 31. I have worked with the homeless population for the past 6 years and have seen a real gap in services concerning addiction and trauma.

Since starting Canokie Foods 3 years ago I was able to pay for myself to get training to better understand Complex Trauma to go along with my Peer Support Certification in addictions and mental health. I have also started Yous Matter Inc. in which my wife Sarah is the Executive Director. Sarah is a Canadian and Internationally Certified Addiction Specialist. She has worked for almost 20 years in the field of mental health and addictions.

We also feed 120 to 130 people within the Homeless community at Philpott Church in Downtown Hamilton every Thursday at noon and make recipes on our YouTube channel Recipes of Hope and feed those in need in the community with that recipe.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clientele for Everythang Sauce is anyone who loves food, and our clientele for Yous Matter Inc. is anyone who struggles with addictions and trauma and can not afford care that many others are able to.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We sell online, at events, and at stores across Hamilton.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Online and in stores listed on our website.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

“What should the 2 deciding factors be when looking to buy sauce?”

Taste and quality ingredients.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

First and foremost, being able to work with my wife. The fact that I have to work a full-time job at the same time.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | YouTube

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Sarah Warry Counselling and Addiction Recovery Services