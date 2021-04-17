“A Day in the Life” with Toronto actor and writer Madison Walsh

April 17, 2021 Joel Levy Artist Profiles, Arts, Film

Madison Walsh is a wildly talented actor and writer based in Toronto. You may recognize her for her work on stages across the country or for her numerous roles in TV and Film. She is undeniably one of the funniest people I know yet she can snap into heartbreaking and dramatic parts at the drop of a hat. I am incredibly jealous of her talent and I wish she would share some of it with me.

I met Maddy in NYC where we both attended The American Academy of Dramatic Arts. We HATED each other. She thought I was weird, I thought she was mean, so we avoided each other at all costs. It wasn’t until we both moved to Toronto that we finally became pals and realized that we were soulmates (but the kind that don’t kiss).

The things that make Maddy a compelling artist happen to be the same things that make her an incredible friend. She is thoughtful, generous, passionate, beautiful (both inside and out) and impulsive. Maddy loves adventure and never shies away from a little danger in exchange for a new experience. She’s always game, always willing and always ready to give you that much needed shove to face a fear or leap into a new opportunity. She loves a gentle breeze, every dog that’s ever existed and is aggressively opposed to artificial lighting. Want to see Maddy at her happiest? Put her in a dimly lit restaurant by an open window with a bottle of funky red wine, steak tartare and a bathtub of french fries (extra mayo please!). Throw in good music, the people she loves, a cute dog and she could die a happy lady.

Maddy may have slayed her roles in plays like Killer Joe (Coal Mine Theatre) and Sense and Sensibility (Citadel Theatre) or in TV/Films like Mrs. America (FX), The Expanse (Amazon) or In Contempt (BET), but it is her portrayal of Jo, the protagonist in CBC Gem’s upcoming thriller Something Undone where you will really see her shine. We co-created the show, but I can’t take any credit for the heart and soul that she poured into Jo. I have seen our series a total of 3450323 times (editing, oof) and I never tire of watching my buddy absolutely crush it. I can’t wait for you all to see her in action.

-Written by Michael Musi (best friend)

My boyfriend and I foster dogs. It's an incredibly rewarding experience and really helps to get those 10,000 steps in!
In the editing suite at Eggplant Picture and Sound. My co-creator, Mike Musi, and I are busy editing sound for our digital series, Something Undone.
This is a very regular POV for me (when not in lockdown) and a very happy place. Lunch somewhere delightful like Famiglia Baldassare opposite my best pal, Mike. Stomach ache to follow.
Here I am last February on the set of the up-coming Don’t Say Its Name. I am literally wearing a cop costume from the set of Fargo. We shot just outside of Banff and it was so cold (-40 degrees) that the camera’s would frequently stop working.
As a voice actor during the pandemic, I was forced to improvise. Here’s my home set-up/closet! It’s done me well. I think I was recording a job for Kind Snack Bars here…
Absolutely swear by this Japanese standing desk from Harmoni for my writing sessions. I’ve recently read about the negative health effects of extending sitting - which has basically been my entire COVID.
I love when I get to do voice work for Ubisoft. I absolutely geek out getting to see the Motion Capture studios. I have a dream of doing “Mo-Cap” as I hear it’s the best fun an actor can have.
Pandemic Park Hangs are an essential way to spend time with friends and take advantage of our all too short summers! Really looking forward to some quality time at Withrow Park.
What ‘hood are you in?

Leslieville! My boyfriend runs a brewery/restaurant/garden called Avling so we moved out here to be close by.

Works for me as this is where all the film studios are!

What do you do?

I’m an actress and a writer. In addition to TV, Film and Theatre I also do voice acting for commercials and – when I’m lucky – Ubisoft.

What are you currently working on?

My writing partner, Mike Musi, and I are just about to release our six-part digital series, Something Undone, in which I also star. You can stream it free on CBC Gem on March 26.

Where can we find your work?

I’ve appeared on The Expanse and Mrs. America and a feature film I shot last winter called “Don’t Say Its Name” is coming out soon on Super Channel.

Follow me on Instagram.

 

 

 

