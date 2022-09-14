“A Day in The Life” with actor and writer, Katherine Gauthier

Katherine Gauthier wastes no time skimming the surface of small talk. Many people who meet Kat for the first time find that they’ve revealed themselves to her. She wants to know what makes you feel alive, the fears you harbour and your secret dreams.

If you are ever in trouble, Kat is the friend you want in your corner. Her response to any issue is an immediate “What are we going to do about this?” She puts herself in the problem right beside you and you are reminded without a doubt that you are not alone. She will never miss a big moment in your life and it means a hell of a lot to her when you show up to one of hers.

Kat is a person who feels profoundly. She walks a beautiful line of deep sensitivity and remarkable resilience, dashed with a wicked sense of humour. And this is reflected in her artistry.

From Soulpepper to Shaw, Kat has graced many of Canada’s stages winning well-deserved acting awards but you’ll find she is happiest in the rehearsal hall – spending ‘just one more day’ deepening a scene. Kat has an enviable talent but it’s hard to hold it against her when she is easily one of the hardest working people in the room.

Kat’s work as a creator marches head-on into complicated, risky and challenging subject matter with delicacy, integrity and deep care. It stays with you long after you’ve left it – an idea, a turn of phrase, a moment – coming back to haunt you and unravel a paradigm in your thinking. It’s a tall order for storytelling and she meets it every time.

When Kat isn’t starring on stage, or on camera, or writing or directing a project, is she sleeping? No, she has insomnia. Instead, you might hear her voice as a crisis responder if you call the distress center in the middle of the night or see the effects of her work in recovery centers and CAMH where she’s taught drama therapy.

If you get the chance to know Kat, I highly recommend you do. She’s a gift to have in your life.”

Written by Mikaela Davies – actor, director, coach and friend

***

What ‘hood are you in?

Right smack downtown in the garment district.

What do you do?

I tell stories— most often in the theatre, film and sometimes rather awkwardly over wine. I work as an actor, writer and infrequently, director.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on a couple of theatre projects. As a playwright, I am gearing up for the world premiere of my play Meeting developed with the intrepid Coal Mine Theatre; working on the first draft of a new experimental play entitled Twelve Angry Women (butonlysixbecausethatisallwecouldafford), and finishing up research and exploration for a piece exploring our complicated relationship with death.

As an actor, I am currently performing in two plays at the Shaw Festival; Just To Get Married directed by the effortlessly-cool Severn Thompson and Doctor’s Dilemma directed by the lionhearted Diana Donnelly. I am also rehearsing with the radically excellent Christopher Manousos on their reimagined take on Shaw’s Overruled.

In film, I am finishing up post-production on a short film that I wrote and co-directed with my partner-in-crime Ben Sanders entitled Age of Consent.

Where can we find your work?

You can catch me on stage at the Shaw Festival or watch me in the newly released feature film, Albatross. Depending on when you’re reading this, Age of Consent the short film that I wrote and directed may be available… but I’m not sure if I’m allowed to talk about that. So if you follow me on Instagram, I can let you know.