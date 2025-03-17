Homegrown Business: Gigi Gill of ZoRaw Chocolates

ZoRaw Chocolates, an innovative confectionery business based in Mississauga, ON, is revolutionizing the chocolate industry with its guilt-free treats. Founded by Gigi Gill, a biochemistry expert turned entrepreneur, ZoRaw produces the world’s first protein- and fiber-fortified chocolates with no added sugar, crafted from natural ingredients and fair-trade cacao. Inspired by her personal health journey and a mission to provide healthier options for chocolate lovers, Gill has transformed her passion project from a small-scale operation into a nationwide success, now available in major retailers across Canada.

What is your business called and what does it do?

ZoRaw Chocolates is an agrifood processor specializing in the confectionery space. At ZoRaw, we make the world’s first chocolates which are fortified with protein, fibre and no added sugar! Our chocolates are made of natural ingredients while using only fair trade cacao.

What made you want to do this work?

My inspiration to start ZoRaw stemmed from my own health challenges I faced growing up as I experienced autoimmune issues which impacted both my mental and physical health and led to me being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in my early 20s. I learned that by changing the foods I ate I was able to drastically reduce my health issues and put my diabetes into remission. One of the drastic changes I made was completely taking out all refined sugars, which unfortunately at the time included my biggest addiction: chocolate. While following my new lifestyle, I took a magical trip to Peru where I went on a chocolate-making tour and once back in Canada started making chocolate for myself, without the artificial ingredients, sugars or empty calories. I soon realized there was nothing like this in the market and knowing that 1 in 3 Canadians are either pre-diabetic or diabetic I knew I could help others like myself have a healthy addiction to chocolate. I began leveraging my biochemistry to innovate the first chocolate of its kind which I further formalized with experts in food science. The great feedback and seeing we were actually solving a problem during our small-scale launch fuelled me to want to scale and grow this even more. Before I knew it, we had grown from my basement to our own chocolate factory with our chocolates sold throughout the country!

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

In the confectionery market, consumers seeking chocolate products that align with their dietary needs and cravings face a significant shortage of options. The limited choices available are constrained by three primary challenges:

– Empty Calories: Existing chocolates that may be low in sugar are also low in a macro nutritional profile. We are changing this with the added protein.

– Lack Taste & Texture: Healthy chocolates often sacrifice flavour and texture, leaving cravings unmet.

– Ineffective Ingredients: A common issue is that even when chocolates claim to have no added sugar, they still spike blood sugar levels due to the ingredients used. Our chocolates have no added sugar and do what consumers are looking for…no sugar spike.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

ZoRaw targets health-conscious consumers who are looking to indulge in chocolate without the guilt and empty calories. Our chocolates are designed to be appealing to mainstream consumers (because who doesn’t love chocolate especially if it’s healthier!) while also catering to specific dietary needs:

– Age Range: ZoRaw appeals to a broad age group, but particularly targets adults over the age of 25.

– Gender: Over 60% of female consumers, likely due to the fact over 90% of food shopping in families is done by women and to the overall trend of women prioritizing healthier snack options.

– Convenience Seekers: Those on the go looking for easy access to a satiating healthy snack with protein for themselves and their kids.

– Health-Conscious Shoppers: Consumers who are motivated by reducing sugar, increasing protein in their diets and are interested in products that fit low-sugar, low-carb, diabetic friendly, weight management or keto diets.

– Lifestyle-Oriented Consumers: Many ZoRaw buyers are looking for “real” ingredients and are willing to try alternatives to traditional sugary products.

How does your business make money? How does it work?:

We operate with an omnichannel approach, generating revenue through multiple streams. Our process starts with sourcing high-quality, fair-trade organic cacao and other ingredients. We manufacture our products in-house in our chocolate factory, ensuring consistent quality and innovation. From there, we distribute our chocolates through three main channels:

1) Retail partners: We work closely with national and regional retailers to stock our products in stores.

2) Distributors: We partner with distribution networks to expand our reach into new markets.

3) Direct-to-consumer: Our online store allows us to sell directly to customers, offering convenience and access to our full product range.

By leveraging this diversified model, we’re able to meet customers wherever they shop while ensuring consistent growth and accessibility.

Our prowess for self-manufacturing and continuous innovation has helped us garner notoriety in the industry. We recently won a $200k grand prize package through the fifth annual TELUS #StandWithOwners program in recognition of our innovation and proven track record of growth.

As our next step, we plan to leverage this prize package to take ZoRaw to the next level and continue our innovation by further automating our manufacturing process.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

ZoRaw Chocolates is based in Mississauga, ON and our products can be found across the country at stores like: Metro, Sportchek, 7-Eleven, Familiprix, Longos, Fortinos, Natures Fare, Thriftys Healthy Planet.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

“Who are your chocolates for?”

People often think our chocolates are only for those with health concerns or specific dietary needs, but that’s not true! Our chocolates are for everyone who loves to indulge in something delicious without guilt. Whether you’re looking to curb sugar cravings, maintain a low-carb or diabetic-friendly lifestyle, or simply enjoy high-quality chocolate made with sustainably sourced ingredients, our products are designed for you.

At the end of the day, it’s just chocolate—better chocolate. You don’t have to overthink it or feel like you’re compromising. We’ve created something so good that you can enjoy it without even realizing it’s ‘healthier.’ It’s all about satisfying your sweet tooth and feeling great about it!

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Best part: It’s hard to pick just one! Two things stand out the most (outside of having a factory full of chocolates):

1. Knowing that we’re creating products that genuinely solve a tough problem for customers. Overcoming sugar cravings is no small feat, especially when so many alternatives fall short on taste, flavour, and texture. Hearing how our products have become a meaningful part of our customer’s lives through their reviews is incredibly rewarding.

2. As a young, female entrepreneur, building our chocolate factory from the ground up has been an exhilarating journey. Many startups and younger businesses are not starting manufacturing in Canada so it’s fulfilling to know we’re not only contributing to Canada’s economic growth but also using this platform to inspire more women to pursue careers in STEM and manufacturing.

Worst part: The uncertainty of economic conditions can be a significant hurdle. For example, export tariffs and sudden spikes in cocoa prices (300% YOY) can greatly impact the trajectory of the business and our pricing strategy. Product cost is incredibly important to our consumers, and we’re committed to staying competitively priced. However, it’s challenging to maintain that balance when economic shifts are so difficult to predict.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

The best part of being in chocolate manufacturing? You get to live in a world where the Oompa Loompas are real… only they’re called ‘quality control.’

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Although not a small brand, I find inspiration in a brand that’s local in the Greater Toronto Area called Riverside Foods based in Vaughn. They make great products, are self-manufactured and minority-owned.