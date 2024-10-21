Homegrown Business: Zaal Art Gallery

Nestled in the heart of our bustling city at 1305 Dundas Street West, Zaal Art Gallery is not just a place where art is displayed but a thriving cultural hub that fosters connection, diversity, and creativity. Founded by Hormoz Hematian—who also established the influential Dastan Gallery—Zaal continues to push the boundaries of contemporary art by engaging with both the local community and international scenes. We spoke with the gallery’s dynamic exhibition manager, Shayan, to learn more about them.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Zaal Art Gallery is an international gallery in Ontario, Canada. It was founded by Hormoz Hematian, who also established the Dastan Gallery. Zaal Art Gallery embraces Dastan’s spirit by hosting various events and initiatives. These include publishing artist books and monographs, screening art-related films, and organizing performance art projects. The gallery provides an engaging and immersive space for both enthusiasts and professionals.

What made you want to do this work?

My love for art and curatorial practice.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Introducing more diversity to Toronto’s art scene.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Currently, we are working with the Middle Eastern and East Asian communities.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We are a commercial gallery; most of our income comes from selling art pieces.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

we are located at 1305 Dundas st west

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

How do you quantify an artist’s success? through their exposure in the international and national art scene and their demand for the commercial side of things.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

connecting with the people of the city, saying no to a significant number of artists.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

If you make it in the art world, you can make it anywhere else.

Where can we follow you?

@zaalartgallery on Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

We appreciate our neighbouring gallery Stephen Bulger Gallery.