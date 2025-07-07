Homegrown Business: Chris Williamson of Civil Pours

Civil Pours is a low-carbon footprint cocktail distillery based in Toronto, dedicated to crafting bar-quality ready-to-serve cocktails for discerning drinkers. With a commitment to sustainability, Civil Pours distills fresh ingredients that would otherwise go to waste, such as coffee grinds or citrus destined for the landfill, preserving both real flavours as well as the planet.

Their premium ready-to-serve bottled cocktails were just added to the shelves of LCBO and they can also be found at all Eataly and select Dark Horse Espresso Bar locations, and online at CivilPours.com.

What is your business called and what does it do?

We’re called Civil Pours and we’re an Ontario craft distillery that specializes in bottled cocktails.

What made you want to do this work?

We’re all deeply passionate about cocktails and the business was formed when one of our founders, bar owner Nick Kennedy, realized the transformative flavour-capture capabilities of vacuum distillation. He shared this potential with John and Mary Beth, our other two founders, who lent their executive-level consumer packaged goods expertise to the endeavour. Together, they realized that they could transform the world of ready-to-pour cocktails!

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Fresh ingredients and flavours are integral to a great cocktail, but we found that existing premade cocktails on the market were being forced to rely on artificial flavours, and you simply can’t trick the human tongue! If it’s made artificially, it tastes artificial, period. With our revolutionary vacuum distillation technology, we can distill fresh ingredients at room temperature by lowering the air pressure inside to almost the vacuum of space. The result of all that science? We can distill these ingredients without adding heat, preventing the “cooking” off of fresh flavours and allowing us to avoid using any artificial flavours!

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We began by exclusively selling our cocktails in kegs directly to bars, restaurants and other licensed establishments. We’ve now expanded to sell bottled cocktails directly to consumers and have just launched two of our cocktails – the Jalapeño Margarita and Cosmopolitan – at the LCBO! Our clientele is anyone who’s looking for a great cocktail, whether they’re working behind a bar, sitting at one, or simply seeking to enjoy at home!

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We make money by selling our cocktails in kegs or bottles to bars, restaurants, and the general public.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Our distillery is located at 28A Logan Ave, in Leslieville.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Question: What makes your bottled cocktails different than other premade drinks?

Answer: We’re locally producing the best ready-to-pour cocktails in the world by using our special vacuum distillation technology to avoid the use of artificial flavours! They taste like they’re made with real ingredients because they are – and they’re shelf stable, lasting for months after opening, to boot!

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is bringing together all of the talented people we work with to create transformative cocktail innovations. The worst part, lately, has been supply chain challenges driven in large part by tariffs.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

To paraphrase Mark Twain, too much of anything is bad, but too many good cocktails are barely enough.

Where can we follow you?

You can follow us on Instagram and sign up for our newsletter at civilpours.com.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Reid’s Distillery! They’re our next-door neighbours and make fantastic gin, which incidentally serves as the base for our newest cocktail: The Civil Pours x Reid’s Distillery Blackberry & Basil Gin Smash!