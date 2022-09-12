Homegrown Business: Nada Shepherd, CEO and Co-Founder of ReSuit

ReSuit is a user-friendly, eco-sufficient business that provides a marketplace for users allows to buy, rent or sell various types of clothing. We spoke with Nada Shepherd, CEO and Co-Founder of ReSuit to learn more about what ReSuit does, the problem they are trying to solve, where we can find them and so much more!

What is your business called and what does it do?

ReSuit is an AI-fit-based, peer-to-peer marketplace that allows users to sell, purchase or rent the contents of their closets.

What made you want to do this work?

This idea was brewing for some time while I was a fashion designer as I witnessed the industry from the inside out. I reached a point where I felt ReSuit needed to be brought into this world, and our team is the right people to do so.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Waste.

I want to provide an alternative to how we consume and interact with fashion. I want to reduce waste along the entire fashion pipeline from fabric mills to overstock and clothing ending up in landfills. Additionally, as a female, I have always been frustrated with the “pink tax” and expectations put on females to constantly have up-to-date looks and outfits that never repeat, while at the same time earning less than we should. It is my intention to help folks reduce wasteful spending by offering people a low-cost alternative to fresh looks while at the same time honouring our planet.

Who is your clientele/demographics?

Historically Gen Z and Millennials, however, we are seeing a lot of interest from moms of all ages for children’s clothing and Gen Xers who have full closets and are looking to give their items a second home while making some cash at the same time.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

It starts with downloading the free ReSuit app from either Google Play or App Store.

The user can then upload their items or search for items for themselves or others. Once a ReSuiter uploads its measurements our proprietary AI algorithm tailors the selection process for the best fit. The ReSuiter then has a choice to search by best fit if they want. We are the only app that has this feature and the first national app to create a marketplace where users can engage in the full recommerce experience by renting and selling/purchasing items. We are also the first app to allow the user to insure an item while it is out for rental. Currently, we earn revenue via our platform fee which is a percentage of the transaction value.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

You can download the app from both the App Store and Google Play.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Q: How do I know the item will fit me?

A: Ensure the platform is sophisticated enough to provide a solution such as our AI fit-based proprietary algorithm.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

I love creating. I have been an entrepreneur in differing industries for over 20 years. I love being able to create a team of my choosing and foster an invigorating and safe culture. While part of me thrives on the uncertainty and unknown of events, there is also a part of me at the same time, that worries.

I love putting a vision out into the world and making it a better place.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

A wife asks her husband, an engineer, “Darling, can you please go to the shop and buy one pint of milk and if they have eggs, get a dozen!”

Off he goes. Half an hour later the husband returns with 12 pints of milk.

His wife stares at him and asks, “Why on earth did you get 12 pints of milk?”

“Well… they had eggs” he replied.

What are your social media channels?

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Just one? Susie Love Pet Portraits, Ketolibriyum, The Butternut Baking Co., Soma Chocolates, the Distillery District, Snack Conscious, Simply Protein…