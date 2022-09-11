Veggie Skillet Pot Pie by Bri Beaudoin, Author of Evergreen Kitchen

Chef Bri Beaudoin shared her recipe for Veggie Skillet Pot Pie. This dish is the ultimate comfort food. It’s a stick-to-your-ribs meal that won’t leave you needing to take a nap afterward. The base is made with potatoes, carrots, mushrooms, and green peas coated in a delicious gravy.

Veggie Skillet Pot Pie

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Serves 6

Ingredients:

– 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil, divided

– 1 yellow onion, finely chopped (2 cups)

– 1 ½ cups peeled and diced carrots

– 8 oz (227g) cremini mushrooms, quartered

– 4 garlic cloves, minced

– ¼ cup all-purpose flour

– 3 ½ cups vegetable stock

– 3 cups russet potatoes cut into

– ½-inch cubes (10.6 oz / 300g)

– 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

– 1 ¼ teaspoons fine sea salt

-½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

– 1 can (14 oz / 398 ml) navy beans, drained and rinsed

– 1 cup frozen green peas

– ¼ cup chopped fresh chives

– 1 lb (454g) frozen puff pastry (2 sheets), defrosted in fridge overnight

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven: Place an oven rack in the center position and preheat to 400°F (200°C). Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Sauté the vegetables: In a 12-inch (30 cm) oven-safe skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the grapeseed oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté, stirring frequently, until golden brown around the edges, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the carrots and mushrooms and sauté, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.

3. Simmer the filling: To the skillet, add the remaining 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil and the flour, and toss to coat. Add the vegetable stock, stirring to incorporate the flour until no clumps remain. Add the potatoes, thyme, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium and simmer, stirring frequently, until the potatoes are fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Stir in the navy beans, peas, and chives. Remove from the heat.

4. Meanwhile, prep the puff pastry: Unroll a pastry sheet onto a lightly floured work surface. Using a rolling pin, gently smooth out any creases. Cut the pastry into nine 3-inch (8 cm) squares. Repeat with the other pastry sheet. Transfer the pastry squares to the prepared baking sheet and freeze for 10 minutes.

5. Assemble and bake: Layer the chilled pastry squares, slightly overlapping, over the filling in the skillet (you may have some squares left over 3 ). Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake until the puff pastry is golden brown, about

30 minutes.

***

October 28 marks the release of Evergreen Kitchen, the highly-anticipated first cookbook from recipe developer, certified nutritionist, and food stylist, Bri Beaudoin. As the creator and chef behind the hugely popular blog by the same name, Bri has packed her first cookbook with 110 delicious recipes that will feed everyone from the most seasoned vegetarian to those curiously testing the waters.

While we all know that a home-cooked meal is the best for our budgets and our health, the idea of cooking dinner on weeknights can feel like a chore. With so many of us eating more veggie-forward meals, it’s no wonder busy home cooks are craving tasty vegetarian recipes that everyone at the dinner table will love.