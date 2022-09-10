Bask-It-Style showcases brands vying for celebrity attention at TIFF

The stars are in town for TIFF and apart from fans looking to get a glimpse of celebrities, brands are also trying to be noticed through the gifts they give to actors and filmmakers.

Through “gifting lounges” brands have a chance to be noticed by celebrities with hopes the stars will fall in love and promote them through social media.

The Bask-It-Style lounge invited media this week to have a sneak peek of what items are being showcased through one of the biggest of these gifting lounges. Throughout TIFF, celebrities will be receiving gifts from this lounge at the Fairmont Hotel in Toronto including a wide variety of items from some top, as well as less known, brands, many Canadian.

Some of the brands at this year’s event include:

• Browns Shoes: Media bag sponsor

• DAVIDsTEA: Black Holographic Mini Favourite Tumbler, Wild Grown Rooibos, Organic Cream of Earl Grey, Perfect Spoon, DAVIDsTEA Filter Pack, Classic Faves Sachet Tea Wheel, Matcha On-The-Go Kit

• Kit & Ace: Brushed French Terry Pieces

• L’Oreal: Elnett Hairspray, Voluminous Noir Balm Mascara, Colour Riche Reds of Worth Lipstick

• MATT & NAT: Celebrity gift bag sponsor

• Pascoe: Vitapas B Complex, Beauty Pouch, Pascoflair

• REN Vodka: REN Ultra Premium Vodka

• SodaStream: SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker

• Soo’AE: Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum, Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Moisturizer, Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Cleanser, Supreme Gold Hydrogel Mask, Cactus & Aloe Soothing Hydrogel Mask, Revitalizing Rose Petal Hydrogel Mask, My Collagen Hydrogel Lip Patch, My Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch

• Toronto Popcorn Company: Grab bag in Garlic Parmesan or Bacon & Cheddar

Gift bags and lounges are popular and many international celebrity events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes as well as many international film festivals utilize these practices with much success. The chance of having a big name showcase your brand can bring a lot of exposure for big and small brands alike.

With TIFF in full swing, we hope that some of these Canadian brands strike it big and the stars will fall in love.